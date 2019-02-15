New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor Inaugurates New Corporate Office In Gurugram

MG Motor has invested Rs. 150 crore in its new office which will also house the flagship showroom. The British carmaker is also planning to open company-owned dealerships in other metro cities, starting with Mumbai.

MG Motor India headquarter will also house its flagship showroom.

  • MG Motor has invested Rs. 150 crore in its India headquarter.
  • The corporate office will also house MG Motor's flagship showroom.
  • It is also planning to open company-owned dealerships in other metros.

We can safely term Gurugram as the corporate hub of North India. It has also been a top pick for many carmakers which are based in the Delhi-NCR region to set up their corporate offices. SAIC-owned MG Motor which is geared to start operations in India has also joined the party after inaugurating its India headquarters is Gurugram and has invested ₹ 150 crore into the infrastructure. The headquarters will also house the British carmaker's flagship showroom in India along with the brand store. The new HQ will also house various departments such as After Sales, Sales, Marketing, Product Planning, Dealer Development, Finance and Corporate Affairs.

MG Hector

₹ 10 - 14 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director - MG Motor India, said, "India is going to be a key market for the MG brand and the new HQ reflects our long-term commitment to be an integral part of the thriving Indian auto market, in addition to our Halol manufacturing facility, which was inaugurated in September 2017. With a strong foundation and best talent from the industry in our team, we are ready to go full throttle for the Hector SUV, our first launch in Q2 2019."

kovi817 MG Motor has invested ₹ 150 crore in its India headquarter.

The headquarter has been designed under the "Queen's Necklace" British design theme and the look and feel of the office will inherit classic British Street. A specially designed "getaway" area will enable employees to de-stress via games like PlayStation, Foosball etc. It is spread in an area of over 46,000 square feet and the new office will be ready in the next two months, to shift the company's Gurgaon employees to the new premises ahead of the launch of its first model- the MG Hector compact SUV. The flagship showroom on the ground floor will be one of the firsts in the country to showcase its vehicles in the NCR region. It will start operations in Q2 2019. Moreover, the carmaker is also planning to operate company-owned showrooms in other metro cities, starting with Mumbai.

