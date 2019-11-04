New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor EZS Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

MG Motor India had earlier said that it is planning to launch electric vehicle in India in Q3 or early Q4 of FY2020.

Published:
The MG eZS will the Chinese carmaker's second launch in India.

Highlights

  • It will be locally assembled in MG Motor's plant in Halol, Gujarat.
  • It is expected to be launched in India by Q4 FY2020.

MG Motor's second launch in India is going to be an electric SUV which will be locally assembled at its Halol plant in Gujarat. In fact, the Chinese carmaker is gearing up to introduce as many as four new models in India in the next eighteen months and the MG eZS EV is one of them. The model has been spotted testing in the Delhi-NCR region ahead of its launch completely undisguised.

MG eZS

₹ 20 - 23 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Dec 2019

qqh6c1b

The MG eZS will be locally assembled in India.

The company has been planning to launch the eZS in India by the end of this year and it being spotted sans camouflage gives a sense that the model could be in the final round of testing. In terms of looks, the model looks quite similar to the global model which in turn is heavily inspired by the ZS soft roader. In fact, such designs with tight overhangs, wide face and subtly sloping roofline has been quite welcomed by Indian buyers. Though there is no official confirmation about the technical specifications of the model, we don't expect it to be much different from the model that's on sale in the European market. It gets its juices from a 44.5 kWh battery pack that gives a range of 262 km as per the WLTP cycle. The battery can be completely charged in 7 hours using a 7 kW charger and up to 80 per cent in 40 mins using a 50 kW DC charger. The battery is powering a synchronous motor that develops 141 bhp and 353 Nm.

n20f3br

The MG eZS is expected to be launched in India by Q4 Fy2020.

0 Comments

Gaurav Gupta, Vice President- Sales & Marketing, MG Motor India had earlier told carandbike that in Q3 and early Q4 of FY2020, MG will bring in the electric vehicle which will be followed by the Seven-Seater MG Hector at a later date. The company is also planning to launch two new platforms in India within 12 months.

