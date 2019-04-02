New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector's Connectivity Features Unveiled

The upcoming MG Hector will get a new advanced connectivity system called i-Smart next-generation system, with a first-of-its-kind M2M SIM making it the company's first internet car.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India introducing the new iSmart connectivity system

MG Motor India today unveiled the cabin features of its upcoming SUV MG Hector. Touted as the company's first internet car, the upcoming MG Hector will come with a new advanced connectivity system called i-Smart next-generation system, a complete integrated solution that combines software, hardware, connectivity, services and application. The system has been developed in collaboration with several technological partners like Cisco, Unlimit, and Microsoft among others. The iSmart connectivity system comes with advanced technology, smart application, built-in Apps, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Features, Voice Assist, and Infotainment.

The command centre of the system is a vertically-mounted 10.4-inch ultra large Full-HD infotainment display that comes with pre-loaded entertainment content and allows you to manage complete vehicle settings. MG says that the display screen can withstand the high temperatures of Indian weather conditions. For full-time connectivity, the system also comes with a first machine to machine embedded sim, along with the SUV Internet Protocol version 6 makes it 5G-ready, making it future-proof. The system offers features like - Real-Time Navigation, Remote Location, Geo-Fencing, Emergency Response and much more.

Furthermore, with smart connectivity, the MG Hector will also be getting software updates via over-the-air (OTA) downloads, like firmware and features updates much like any smartphone. Also, as mentioned earlier, the car will come with pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app among others. In fact, MG Motor India will be offering its customer free data too for the first few years. The system itself is well-secured by Microsoft, which will be the Cloud provider for MG Motor.

One of the key features and most important features offered in the MG Hector is its voice command system. Powered by China's conversational AI provider Nuance, the system is designed to use voice commands to access multiple in-car functions like close or opening sunroof, control climate control, navigations and more. In fact, the system can even understand the Indian accent to make it suitable for the Indian market. Like Google Assistance, the Voice Assist system can be accessed by saying 'Hello MG' and is capable of handling over 100 functions.

