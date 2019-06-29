MG Hector: Which Variant To Buy

The MG Hector has disrupted the compact SUV segment at its best. Despite raising the bar on several fronts, the pricing on the Hector is unexpectedly aggressive and only officials at MG Motor could tell how they have managed to pull it off. The carmaker has also been thoughtful in deciding the variants and putting such lucrative prices for its worth. What we particularly like is that there aren't too many options which at times can complicate things for buyers. Moreover, features among all the four variants- Style, Super, Smart and Sharp have been segregated rather well making it further easy for customers to decide. So let's get into the details and find out which variant is worth your money.

MG Hector Style Super Smart Sharp Petrol MT ₹ 12.18 Lakh ₹ 12.98 Lakh Petrol Hybrid MT ₹ 13.58 Lakh ₹ 14.68 Lakh ₹ 15.88 Lakh Petrol DCT ₹ 15.28 Lakh ₹ 16.78 Lakh Diesel MT ₹ 13.18 Lakh ₹ 14.18 Lakh ₹ 15.48 Lakh ₹ 16.88 Lakh

Petrol

MG Hector Petrol Displacement 1451 cc Max Power 141 bhp Peak Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6 Speed DCT AT/ MT

The Hector petrol can be had in three options- petrol hybrid manual for which the claimed ARAI efficiency is 15.81 kmpl, petrol manual which delivers 14.17 kmpl and petrol dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) which delivers 13.96 kmpl. Now the petrol automatic combination is offered in two of the top-end variants, Smart which is priced at ₹ 15.28 lakh and Sharp which is priced at Rs 16.78 lakh, the price difference being ₹ 1.5 lakh. The Smart variant comes equipped with the iSmart connected car tech, premium Infiniti sound system with four speakers + four twitters + 1 subwoofer + 1 amplifier, electronic parking brake, 17-inch dual tone alloy wheels, six-way power adjustable driver's seat, auto foldable wing mirrors and leather seats along with upholstery among others. Some premium features which it misses on are a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera view, auto AC, heated ORVMs, powered tailgate, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers which obviously are a delight but are not something you can't live without. So for us, the Smart variant offers the most value here.

Only the top two variants of the Hector are offered with the iSmart connected car tech. Only the top two variants of the Hector are offered with the iSmart connected car tech.

The petrol manual iteration is only offered in the Style and Super variant and both misses on the connected car part which as we have already said, is the magnum opus in the Hector. So let's move on to the petrol hybrid manual iteration which is offered in the Super, Smart and Sharp trims. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor but is coupled with a 48-volt hybrid system that adds 20 Nm of extra torque, betters the fuel efficiency and helps reducing emission by 12 per cent. The Smart variant in this iteration is ₹ 1.20 lakh cheaper than the top-end Sharp variant and the difference in features are the same which we have mentioned above and neither of the variants get power adjustment for the co-driver seat. Also, electronic parking brake is only available in the automatic variants. Therefore, even in this combination, the Smart variant remains our pick.

Diesel

The diesel variant of the MG Hector is offered with just one engine and gearbox combination. The diesel variant of the MG Hector is offered with just one engine and gearbox combination.

MG Hector Diesel Displacement 1956 cc Max Power 168 bhp Peak Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6 Speed MT

The diesel variant is offered with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet engine as standard and it's only features which will matter in making a choice here. The Smart variant again has the value for money quotient intact here being ₹ 1.40 lakh more affordable than the top-notch Sharp variant. In terms of features, the difference corresponds with the petrol manual variants and the bottom two trims- Style and Super are offered without the connected car tech.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom, India

