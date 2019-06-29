New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector: Which Variant To Buy

MG Motor has been very thoughtful in pricing the Hector and we particularly like the segregation of variants which makes it very easy for customers in making a choice.

MG Motor is offering the Hector in India in four variants.

Highlights

  • The MG Hector is offered in India in four variants.
  • It is offered with two engine options and a hybrid variant.
  • Only the Smart and Sharp variants get the iSmart connected car tech.

The MG Hector has disrupted the compact SUV segment at its best. Despite raising the bar on several fronts, the pricing on the Hector is unexpectedly aggressive and only officials at MG Motor could tell how they have managed to pull it off. The carmaker has also been thoughtful in deciding the variants and putting such lucrative prices for its worth. What we particularly like is that there aren't too many options which at times can complicate things for buyers. Moreover, features among all the four variants- Style, Super, Smart and Sharp have been segregated rather well making it further easy for customers to decide. So let's get into the details and find out which variant is worth your money.

MG Hector

14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

MG Hector Style Super Smart Sharp
Petrol MT ₹ 12.18 Lakh ₹ 12.98 Lakh
Petrol Hybrid MT ₹ 13.58 Lakh ₹ 14.68 Lakh ₹ 15.88 Lakh
Petrol DCT ₹ 15.28 Lakh ₹ 16.78 Lakh
Diesel MT ₹ 13.18 Lakh ₹ 14.18 Lakh ₹ 15.48 Lakh ₹ 16.88 Lakh

Petrol

MG Hector Petrol
Displacement 1451 cc
Max Power 141 bhp
Peak Torque 250 Nm
Transmission 6 Speed DCT AT/ MT

The Hector petrol can be had in three options- petrol hybrid manual for which the claimed ARAI efficiency is 15.81 kmpl, petrol manual which delivers 14.17 kmpl and petrol dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) which delivers 13.96 kmpl. Now the petrol automatic combination is offered in two of the top-end variants, Smart which is priced at ₹ 15.28 lakh and Sharp which is priced at Rs 16.78 lakh, the price difference being ₹ 1.5 lakh. The Smart variant comes equipped with the iSmart connected car tech, premium Infiniti sound system with four speakers + four twitters + 1 subwoofer + 1 amplifier, electronic parking brake, 17-inch dual tone alloy wheels, six-way power adjustable driver's seat, auto foldable wing mirrors and leather seats along with upholstery among others. Some premium features which it misses on are a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera view, auto AC, heated ORVMs, powered tailgate, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers which obviously are a delight but are not something you can't live without. So for us, the Smart variant offers the most value here.

4a5vnigkOnly the top two variants of the Hector are offered with the iSmart connected car tech.

The petrol manual iteration is only offered in the Style and Super variant and both misses on the connected car part which as we have already said, is the magnum opus in the Hector. So let's move on to the petrol hybrid manual iteration which is offered in the Super, Smart and Sharp trims. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor but is coupled with a 48-volt hybrid system that adds 20 Nm of extra torque, betters the fuel efficiency and helps reducing emission by 12 per cent. The Smart variant in this iteration is ₹ 1.20 lakh cheaper than the top-end Sharp variant and the difference in features are the same which we have mentioned above and neither of the variants get power adjustment for the co-driver seat. Also, electronic parking brake is only available in the automatic variants. Therefore, even in this combination, the Smart variant remains our pick.

Diesel

1dl5sv2oThe diesel variant of the MG Hector is offered with just one engine and gearbox combination.
MG Hector Diesel
Displacement 1956 cc
Max Power 168 bhp
Peak Torque 350 Nm
Transmission 6 Speed MT

The diesel variant is offered with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet engine as standard and it's only features which will matter in making a choice here. The Smart variant again has the value for money quotient intact here being ₹ 1.40 lakh more affordable than the top-notch Sharp variant. In terms of features, the difference corresponds with the petrol manual variants and the bottom two trims- Style and Super are offered without the connected car tech.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom, India

