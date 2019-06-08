MG Hector vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

The much-anticipated MG Hector is all set to be launched in India later this month, and the carmaker has already revealed a fair bit about its first SUV for India. The new MG Hector will also be one of the first connected SUVs to be launched in the country and it will be offered in four key variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp and there will be a range of features which will be available right from the base Style variant itself. Now, the carmaker has also come out with the official fuel economy figures for the MG Hector, given out by ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India). While we are yet to test the SUV in real-world conditions, here's where the new SUV stands against its rivals Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, in terms of ARAI certified mileage.

MG Hector Fuel Efficiency

The MG Hector comes in 3 powertrain options - petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel

Now, the new MG Hector comes three powertrain options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former two are powered by the same 1451 cc, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine offering 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, the hybrid version comes with a belt starter generator, a 48V battery and regenerative braking. In the petrol hybrid version, which only comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the SUV offers an ARAI certified fuel economy of 15.81 kmpl, while the petrol-only trim offers 14.16 kmpl in the manual version, and 13.96 kmpl in the DCT automatic model. As for the diesel model, the MG Hector is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged oil burner that is capable of churning out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and offers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 17.41 kmpl.

Jeep Compass Fuel Efficiency

Jeep Compass offers the best fuel efficiency when it comes to automatic petrol option

In comparison, the Jeep Compass, which gets the same 2.0 Multijet II Diesel Engine as the Hector, is a bit more powerful at 171 bhp and the same 350 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed manual unit. However, the Jeep Compass' ARAI certified mileage is marginally lower at 17.1 kmpl. The compass also comes with a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. In the former version, the Compass petrol offers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 14.3 kmpl, whereas the automatic version returns 14.1 kmpl.

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to diesel SUV, on paper, it's the Hyundai Tucson that offers the best mileage

As for the Hyundai Tucson, it too gets the option of both petrol and diesel engines, and both are 2.0-litre units. The petrol version gets a 1999 cc, four-cylinder engine that is tuned to churn out around 153 bhp and 192.2 Nm of peak torque, while mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission. The manual version offers an ARAI certified mileage of 13.03 kmpl while the automatic trim returns 12.95 kmpl, which are the least among all. The diesel version is powered by 1995 cc, four-cylinder oil burner which develops 182.5 bhp, while peak torque stands at 400 Nm. The manual version offers an ARAI certified mileage of 18.42 kmpl, which is the best-in-class, while the automatic trim returns 16.38 kmpl.

Based on these figures, when it comes to diesel SUV, on paper, it's the Hyundai Tucson that offers the best mileage. The MG Hector takes the lead when it comes to petrol manual, and if your choice is a petrol automatic then the Jeep Compass offers the best fuel efficiency.

Disclaimer: There are ARAI certified figures, which are calculated at best possible conditions, real-world figures could vary depending on driving habits, road conditions, and other aspects.

