MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison

The all-new MG Hector SUV has officially gone on sale in India at an aggressive price of ₹ 12.18 lakh to ₹ 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's the first model to come out of Morris Garages India's stable and offers a host of segment-first features, including the iSmart connectivity system. Being the first connected SUV from MG Motor India, the Hector offers a host of smart features like voice assistant, geo-fencing, remote parking, real-time navigation and much more, all accessed via a 10.4-inch ultra large Full-HD infotainment system. While all these features certainly make the MG Hector an impressive product, is it priced aggressively enough to take on some the leading players in this segment? We find out.

The MG Hector is offered in four key variants - Style, Smart, Super, and Sharp

The MG Hector is offered in four key variants - Style, Smart, Super, and Sharp, and the SUV comes with three choices - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Furthermore, the SUV also comes with two transmission options - 6-speed manual and DCT automatic transmission, so customers get 11 different iterations of the MG Hector to choose from. The petrol variant is priced between ₹ 12.18 Lakh and ₹ 16.78 Lakh, the petrol hybrid is priced from ₹ 13.58 lakh to ₹ 15.88 lakh, while the diesel trim starts at ₹ 13.18 lakh to ₹ 16.88 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Creta is priced in the range of ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 15.65 lakh

In comparison, the top-seller in this segment, Hyundai Creta, is priced in the range of ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Creta comes in one 1.6-litre petrol and two diesel engine options - a 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre unit. The SUV is offered in 7 primary variants, so customers have about 17 different iterations to choose. The petrol variant is priced from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 14.15 lakh, the diesel option with the 1.4-litre motor is priced at ₹ 10 lakh to 11.90 lakh and the diesel trims with the 1.6-litre engine is priced between ₹ 13.36 lakh to 15.65 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Harrier is the closest rival to the new MG Hector in terms of pricing

As for the Tata Harrier, the SUV is the closest rival to the new MG Hector in terms of pricing, at ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier also comes with the least number of variants, only four - XE, XM, XT, and XZ - and considering the fact that the SUV is offered in only one 2.0-litre diesel motor and a 6-speed manual unit as standard, there are only four options to choose from.

The Jeep Compass is the most expensive among all four SUVs priced at ₹ 15.6 lakh to ₹ 23.11 lakh

The Jeep Compass, on the other hand, is priced in the range of ₹ 15.6 lakh to ₹ 23.11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV is offered in five variants - Sport, Sport Plus, Longitude, Limited and Limited Plus. As for powertrain options, the Jeep Compass comes in two engine choices 1.4-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, and while the latter comes with a 6-speed manual unit as standard, the petrol trim also gets the option of a 7-speed DDCT automatic. With the engine and transmission options, the Jeep Compass comes in a total of 20 different iterations, with the petrol option ranging from ₹ 15.6 lakh to ₹ 21.67 lakh, the diesel version is priced between ₹ 16.61 lakh and ₹ 23.11 lakh (all ex-showroom Delhi).

MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass

Models Petrol Diesel Hybrid MG Hector ₹ 12.18 Lakh and ₹ 16.78 Lakh ₹ 13.18 lakh to ₹ 16.88 lakh ₹ 13.58 lakh to ₹ 15.88 lakh Hyundai Creta ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 14.15 lakh ₹ 10 lakh to 15.65 lakh NA Tata Harrier NA ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 16.55 lakh NA Jeep Compass ₹ 15.6 lakh to ₹ 21.67 lakh ₹ 16.61 lakh and ₹ 23.11 lakh NA

In conclusion, it's clear that the Hyundai Creta is the cheapest among all, however, despite being a well-equipped model, the Hector certainly has more features on offer, especially the iSmart connectivity feature. Also, the SUV is almost nearing the end of its current generation and the next-gen Creta is already in the works. As for the Jeep Compass, it's right now the most expensive of the lot, and also, the feature list on the SUV is not as impressive as the MG Hector. As for the Tata Harrier, although, it's priced almost the same as the Hector, it doesn't get petrol or automatic options, a big miss compared to its rivals. In a nutshell, on paper, the new MG Hector undoubtedly offers the most value for your money at the current price point. However, MG has mentioned that the prices are introductory prices and they are likely to be hiked later.

