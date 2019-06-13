MG Hector: Variants Explained In Detail

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the Hector this month and we already know that it will be well-equipped right from the base variant. The base variant will be equipped with projector headlamps, rear air-con vents, leather finished driver armrest, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control (HHC) and front dual airbags among others, however, will miss on some of the brand's USPs which will give it an edge over the competition. The biggest feature of all is obviously the 10.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system which is the command system to a host of connected car features and the base Style variant of the Hector doesn't get it. In fact, the top iSmart connected car tech is only available from the Smart variant which is second from the top. That said, MG Motor has segregated the features very smartly among all the variants. Here's is a look at all the features each variant has on offer.
MG Hector
STYLE
As mentioned, the base Style variant of the Hector is not a connected car. In fact, it comes without a touchscreen infotainment system and is equipped with a two-din audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. However, it does get some upmarket features like projector headlamps, rear air-con vents and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) along with traction control and hill hold control. Here's the list of features you'll get in this variant and therefore are standard.
- Front dual airbags
- ESP + TCS + HHC
- Rear disc brakes
- Rear parking sensors
- Projector headlamps + LED DRLs
- Roof rails
- Front & rear skid plates
- 3.5-inch Multi Information Display (MID)
- Rear air-con vents
- Flip key & remote control locking
- Audio + USB + Bluetooth with four speakers
- Second-row seat recline
- Leather finished front armrest with storage
- Driver seat height adjust
- Speed sensing auto door lock
- Power adjustable ORVMs
- Front & rear fast charging 2A USB Ports
- Tilt steering
- Height adjustable front seatbelts
SUPER (Features in addition to STYLE)
The Super variant is the mid-trim in the Hector line-up and gets the 10.4-inch HD touchscreen unit which will feature offline maps and android auto, however, even this variant is not a connected car as it isn't configured with the iSmart connected car tech. Here is the list of features you will get in this variant.
- 10.4-inch HD touchscreen AVN with offline maps
- Android Auto
- LED Headlamps and Tail lamps
- Follow me home headlamps
- LED rear fog lamp
- Halogen front fog lamps with cornering functions
- 17-inch silver alloy wheels
- Shark-fin antenna
- Front parking sensors
- Reverse parking cameras
- Cruise controls
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Driver & passenger vanity mirror with cover
- Air-con controls on head unit
- Parcel Curtain
- Four speakers + Two tweeters
SMART (Features in addition to SUPER)
The iSmart connected car tech makes its way into the car from the Smart variant. It is also equipped with the online smart voice recognition system with over 100 voice command support along with a range of additional features like online navigation with live traffic information, Infinity sound system, side airbags, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver's seats, cornering lamps, push-button start with smart entry and telescopic steering among others. We are still waiting for MG to announce the prices, but if it adopts the aggressive pricing strategy, the Smart variant can offer the best value for money.
- i-Smart internet car technology
- Online smart voice recognition system with over 100 voice command support
- Online navigation with live traffic
- Premium sound system by Infinity
- Four speakers + Four Tweeters + Subwoofer + Amplifier
- Side airbags
- Six-way power adjustable driver seat
- Electric Parking Brake (DCT Only)
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels
- Floating light turn indicators
- Push button start-stop with smart entry
- LED front fog lamps
- Power foldable ORVMs
- Telescoping steering adjust
- Leather seats
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather finished door armrest and IP
- Front & rear LED reading lights
- Chrome finished window belt line
- Chrome surround on front grille, headlamps and side body cladding
SHARP (Features in addition to SMART)
The Smart variant is already equipped with oodles of bells and whistles and the top-end variant, of course, gets them all. That said, it will also be offered with some even more premium features starting with a panoramic sunroof 7-inch Multi-Information Display (MID), four-way power adjustable co-driver seat, 360-degree surround camera and many more.
- Dual pane panoramic sunroof
- Curtain airbags
- 7-inch coloured Digital Multi-Information Display (MID) cluster
- 360-Degree surround view camera
- Four-way power adjustable co-driver seat (not on petrol hybrid variant)
- Powered tailgate with multi-position setting
- Eight colours mood light
- Heated ORVMs
- Auto AC
- Auto headlamps
- Rain sensing wipers
- Vanity mirror illumination
- Sunglass holder
