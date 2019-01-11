MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know

The Compact SUV segment has always been one the most lucrative segments in India and that segment is set to get even hotter with the launch of new SUVs. One such SUV which will enter the segment is the MG Hector with which the SIAC owned British brand will foray in our market. It was yesterday that MG Motor had announced the name of its first SUV. The MG Hector has been named after the legendary British biplane used by the British Airforce in the 1930s which in turn was named after the Prince Hector of Troy.

Here are the top five things we know about MG Motor's upcoming SUV.

It Will Be The First MG Model In India

The MG Hector will be the first model in the MG Motor's line-up in India It will be manufactured locally at MG Motor's Halol facility in Gujarat and the company is planning to launch it in India by mid-2019. The MG Hector is likely to have over 70 per cent of localization the prices of which are expected to start at ₹ 16 lakh which will entitle it to compete with a wide range of SUVs in our market.

It Will Be A Compact SUV

The new MG Hector is will be a five-seater compact SUV and looking at its specifications, it is likely to compete with a set rivals not only from the compact segment but also from the entry-level mid-size SUV segment. The segment leader Hyundai Creta, of course, will be the first SUV it will have to battle with which will be followed by the upcoming KIA SP Concept, Nissan Kicks and Tata Harrier. Moreover, entry-level mid-size SUVs like the upcoming Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500 will also face competition from the Hector.

It Will Get Both Petrol and Diesel Engines

The MG Hector will get both petrol and diesel variants which will have BSVI ready powertrains. The petrol will be a 1.5-litre, Four-Cylinder, turbo-petrol unit and the diesel will be 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor. Power figures of both the engines are still unknown but looking at its parent company- SIAC's global line-up of similar category, we expect the petrol engine to make around 148 bhp while the diesel is likely to churn 177 bhp. Having both the powertrains on offer, the MG Hector will get an edge over the Tata Harrier which will initially be launched only with a diesel motor.

It Will Be Well-Equipped

The MG Hector is expected to be well-equipped with some of the latest segment-leading features. Apart from features like touchscreen power adjustable seats, infotainment system and cruise control which now have become standard in the segment, the MG Motor will also put together some of the latest premium features in the Hector like the electronic parking brake which only the Jeep Compass has), a panoramic sunroof (a segment first) and 360-degree (bird-eye) camera view which is only seen in the Nissan Kicks.

It Will Have A Large Footprint

The MG Hector is not going to be a small SUV. With a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm, the MG Hector will be larger in dimensions than the upcoming Tata Harrier which in-turn is longer and wider than all other SUVs in the segment.

