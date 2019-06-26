MG Hector SUV: Price Expectation In India

The much-awaited MG Hector SUV is finally set to be launched in India tomorrow. The new mid-size SUV will also mark the entry of the iconic British brand Morris Garages or MG Motor in India, which is currently owned by the Chinese automaker SAIC Motor. The Hector is also one of the first connected SUVs to be launched in India with several smart and comfort features, with most of them being segment-first offerings. We have already driven the SUV and told you everything about it, save for the price of the new MG Hector which will be announced at the launch.

The MG Hector will come in four variants- Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp

Being the company first model for the Indian market, MG Motor is certainly expected to launch the new Hector at a competitive price. We believe the carmaker will introduce the SUV in multiple trim options with aggressive pricing for the base models, while top-spec variants with all the bells and whistle will come with a premium price tag. Primarily, the Hector will come in four variants- Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp, which will be offered in multiple iterations based on engine and transmission choices, including a petrol hybrid version of the SUV. Also, the MG Hector comes in three powertrain choices - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine, and two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) unit. This only means that the price range too will be quite wide, which we expect will start from as low as ₹ 12 lakh, going up to ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hector uses the same diesel engine as the Compass and the Harrier, a 2-litre Multi-jet sourced from Fiat

Both the petrol and the petrol hybrid versions are powered by the same 1451 cc, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine offering 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Only in the hybrid version, the engine comes paired with a 48V battery along with a belt starter generator and regenerative braking. While the former gets the option of both a 6-speed manual and the DCT automatic, the petrol hybrid comes with a 6-speed manual unit as standard. As for the diesel model, the MG Hector is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged oil burner that is capable of churning out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The 10.4-inch HD touchscreen controls most in-car functions. And it is quite intuitive too

In terms of features, the biggest USP of the Hector is the iSmart connected car technology, with a 10.4-inch Full-HD infotainment display acting as the command centre. The system has been developed in collaboration with several technological partners like Cisco, Unlimit, and Microsoft among others. The iSmart connectivity system comes with advanced technology, smart application, in-built Apps, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Features, Voice Assist, and Infotainment. It also gets with pre-loaded entertainment applications with over-the-air-update function.

