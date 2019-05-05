MG Hector SUV: Exterior Explained In Detail

We are getting to see the upcoming MG Hector more often as we are heading closer to its unveiling. The MG Hector will officially make its first public appearance on May 15 which is when we'll get to see it in flesh. That said, MG Motor has already revealed the car in pictures and it has been spotted multiple times as well. Our recent exclusive report has also given the colour options it will be offered in. The paint shades we saw in the Video are Brown, Red, Silver and white but we expect the range to be wider and we will get to know more about it at the unveiling. So straightaway, let's get into its design and elements it will be equipped with.

Design

The MG Hector gets a massive black mesh grille up front along with the wide faux-silver skid plates. The MG Hector gets a massive black mesh grille up front along with the wide faux-silver skid plates.

The design and overall silhouette of the Hector are definitely something buyers in this segment will admire. Though MG is historically a British brand, the outline and impression of the Hector are more American (a bit like GMC SUVs). It has a butch looking front which is dominated by a massive black mesh grille with sleek chrome surroundings. MG has also adopted a new design for the face where the headlamp assembly is mounted in the bumper and the daytime running lights (DRLs) sit right on top, close to the hood. The new design is gaining prominence globally but for some, it may come as a bit weird. However, seeing more such models like the Tata Harrier and upcoming Hyundai Venue, getting used to it shouldn't take long. Another thing which should give the Hector an edge is its dimensions. It looks a size plus for its segment and as they say, the bigger the better. However, that has its limitations too. The side of the Hector looks bulky and shoulder line doesn't remain pronounced at the rear. The overhangs also aren't tight and that would make cutting through the city traffic a bit difficult. The rear of the Hector, however, looks more curvaceous and the tapering rear windscreen adds to the appeal. The gloss black plastic element falling right under the spoiler's edge looks good as well.

Elements

At the rear, it gets a huge cladding which integrates the silver skid plate. At the rear, it gets a huge cladding which integrates the silver skid plate.

MG Motor has been rather thoughtful in designing the Hector and has not overdone it anywhere, be it the design or adding elements. The use of chrome overall is subtle and the colour of plastic claddings blends with the paint shade rather than contrasting too much. Up front, it also gets projector headlamps and the fog lamps are underneath. Both the units come into a frame surrounded by the tall c-shaped chrome integrand. Both headlamps are also conjoined by a two-slat plastic bar below which is the wide faux-silver skid plate housing a relatively large centre air-dam. Going with the simple side profile, there aren't too much elements either. There is a fine chrome line right above the break over angle and it gets dual-tone alloy wheels which look modern. Moreover, there are silver roof rails and a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there is a massive plastic cladding which adds to the proportions without looking odd. It also integrates the silver skid plate the colour of which is a bit too contrasting. There's also a sleek chrome bar above the license plate area.

The Hector will get a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof. The Hector will get a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof.

While everything we have said about the design of the Hector is based on what we saw in pictures, we just can't wait to see how much of that impression will stay when we finally see the SUV in flesh.

