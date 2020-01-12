New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India

The Hector seven-seater isn't very different from the five-seater model, save for some small modifications like triangle sliver inserts in the headlamp housing, new pattern for the DRLs mounted up top and revised tail lamps.

The MG Hector seven-seater is expected to debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

The upcoming seven-seater MG Hector has been spotted testing yet again in Gujrat ahead of its debut this year. The Hector seven-seater isn't very different from the five-seater model, save for some small modifications like triangle sliver inserts in the headlamp housing, new pattern for the DRLs mounted up top and revised tail lamps. Despite two additional seats squeezed in the last row, its dimensions remain identical to the Hector at 4655 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and 1760 mm in height. Even the wheelbase at 2750 mm is unchanged.

MG Hector

14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

The Hector is also the longest among all compact SUVs in India (even the Tata Harrier) with the longest footprint as well. Now even Tata Motors is planning to launch the Gravitas, which essentially is a longer and seven-seater version of the Harrier. Yes! Longer as well and that means more space. That said, the Hector has obvious perks on the inside and all that will be carried forward to its seven-seater iteration as well. First things first, the 10.4-inch vertically mounted screen packs-in a plethora of connected car features. Moreover, the cabin offers ample space and the all black treatment with soft touch upholstery add a sense of premiumness.

e139kle8

It remains identical in terms of dimensions as to its predecessor.

There is no confirmation on the specification details yet, but going by Chinese whispers, we expect it to get the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid motors from the Hector mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while DCT could be given as an option on the 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine.

Photo Credit: Sushmita Dutta

