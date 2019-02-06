MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos

The new MG Hector gets twin headlamp setup with DRLs placed above & projector lights below

The new MG Hector is all set to be launched in India this year, and we have now across a new set of spy images of the upcoming SUV. The new spy photos posted by an enthusiast on social media reveal a fully-camouflaged prototype unit, however, this time around we get to see the production headlamps of the new MG Hector. In line in with the latest design trend, the Hector too will come with twin headlamp setup with the sleek LED daytime running lamps placed above and dual LED projector lights positioned lower, closer to the bumper. The SUV also features a massive front grille and a wide trapezoidal air dam.

The MG Hector will go on sale around the period of June-July 2019 in India

As already seen in some of the earlier spy photos and teaser images, the new MG Hector will come with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. We recently also brought you an exclusive image of the Hector's panoramic sunroof, which will be the largest in this class.

MG Hector will come with the largest panoramic sunroof in the class

Other features the Hector is expected to offer include a premium cabin, equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake, and 360-degree camera. As for the upcoming MG Hector, the SUV will be the largest in this class, with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm.

MG Hector will be the largest SUV in this class with a length of 4655 mm, width of 1835 mm & height of 1760 mm

Under the hood, the new MG Hector will come with the option of both, petrol and diesel powertrains - 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine and the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre oil burner engine respectively. Transmission options could include both manual and automatic option. Competition-wise, the new MG Hector will go up against the top spec Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks on the one end and the Jeep Compass or Hyundai Tucson at the other.

