New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos

In line in with the latest design trend, the Hector too will come with twin headlamp setup with the sleek LED daytime running lamps placed above and dual LED projector lights positioned lower, closer to the bumper.

View Photos
The new MG Hector gets twin headlamp setup with DRLs placed above & projector lights below

The new MG Hector is all set to be launched in India this year, and we have now across a new set of spy images of the upcoming SUV. The new spy photos posted by an enthusiast on social media reveal a fully-camouflaged prototype unit, however, this time around we get to see the production headlamps of the new MG Hector. In line in with the latest design trend, the Hector too will come with twin headlamp setup with the sleek LED daytime running lamps placed above and dual LED projector lights positioned lower, closer to the bumper. The SUV also features a massive front grille and a wide trapezoidal air dam.

Also Read: MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know

MG Hector

₹ 10 - 14 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

kk74kaec

The MG Hector will go on sale around the period of June-July 2019 in India

As already seen in some of the earlier spy photos and teaser images, the new MG Hector will come with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. We recently also brought you an exclusive image of the Hector's panoramic sunroof, which will be the largest in this class.

Also Read: Exclusive: MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof

gtgmirp

MG Hector will come with the largest panoramic sunroof in the class

Other features the Hector is expected to offer include a premium cabin, equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake, and 360-degree camera. As for the upcoming MG Hector, the SUV will be the largest in this class, with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm.

Also Read: MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis

m5gmospg

MG Hector will be the largest SUV in this class with a length of 4655 mm, width of 1835 mm & height of 1760 mm

Under the hood, the new MG Hector will come with the option of both, petrol and diesel powertrains - 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine and the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre oil burner engine respectively. Transmission options could include both manual and automatic option. Competition-wise, the new MG Hector will go up against the top spec Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks on the one end and the Jeep Compass or Hyundai Tucson at the other.

0 Comments

Spy Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
MG Hector MG Hector SUV MG Motor India MG SUVs

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Spotted Testing
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Spotted Testing
MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos
MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos
Honda And Ducati Will Be Hard To Beat: Rossi
Honda And Ducati Will Be Hard To Beat: Rossi
Suzuki DR Big May Be Launched In 2020
Suzuki DR Big May Be Launched In 2020
Aston Martin To Showcase Lagonda All-Terrain Concept At Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin To Showcase Lagonda All-Terrain Concept At Geneva Motor Show
ZF Group Announces To Expand Pune Manufacturing Facility By 2020
ZF Group Announces To Expand Pune Manufacturing Facility By 2020
Andhra Pradesh To Have 10 Lakh EVs By 2024; Amaravati To Stop Registrations Of ICE Cars
Andhra Pradesh To Have 10 Lakh EVs By 2024; Amaravati To Stop Registrations Of ICE Cars
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Interiors Revealed
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Interiors Revealed
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Date Revealed
Tesla Cuts Model 3 Price For The Second Time This Year
Tesla Cuts Model 3 Price For The Second Time This Year
Toyota Nine-Month Net Profit Dives 30%, Cuts Forecast
Toyota Nine-Month Net Profit Dives 30%, Cuts Forecast
Green Cars Lead 2019 World Car Awards Shortlist; Hyundai Santro Amongst Finalists
Green Cars Lead 2019 World Car Awards Shortlist; Hyundai Santro Amongst Finalists
Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh
Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Metal One India Announce Road Safety Initiative In SriCity Andhra Pradesh
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed

Latest Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 To Get New Yellow Colour Scheme Once Again
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities