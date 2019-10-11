New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector Receives 8000 New Bookings

Published:
MG Motor India has sold more than 6000 units of the Hector since its launch

MG Motor India has received 8000 new bookings for the Hector ever since the company opened bookings for the compact SUV on September 29, 2019. The company had managed to sell more 2000 units of the Hector in August and above 2500 units in September 2019. The Hector continues to garner interest in the country and the fact that the company has received 8000 bookings for it in just 12 days shows that the compact SUV has still captured the minds of the people. MG Motor India has managed to sell more than 6000 units of the Hector ever since its launch in June this year.

Also Read: MG Hector Review

The waiting period on the MG Hector is currently 6 months depending on the variant

In addition to the re-opening its order books in September, MG Motor India also announced a 2.5 per cent (depending on the variant) price hike on the Hector that will be effective for the new lot of customers, while the first lot of customers that are yet to receive deliveries will remain protected from the price increase. Prices for the MG Hector currently start at ₹ 12.18 lakh, going up to ₹ 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: MG Hector vs Rivals

With manufacturing more streamlined, MG Motor India is accepting bookings with priority given to the current waitlist that stands at 15,000 customers. Customers can start placing their orders on the company's website or at any of its 120 outlets across the country with a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The carmaker has received over 28,000 bookings in July this year, post which it had to stop accepting orders. MG has sold over 3500 units of the Hector since its launch. The Halol plant has an installed capacity of 84,000 units per annum. The current waiting for the Hector extends to nearly upto 6 months, depending on the variant.

