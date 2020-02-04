The MG Hector diesel is yet to meet BS6 norms, but expect the version to be available soon

MG Motor has silently introduced the Hector BS6 petrol in India with prices starting at ₹ 12.73 lakh for the base Style petrol, going up to ₹ 17.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India) for the range-topping Sharp DCT. The compact SUV now meets the BS6 emission norms in the petrol guise and prices have been updated for all the seven variants on offer. The petrol versions witness a price hike of about ₹ 26,000 across all variants over the BS4 models. The diesel version uses the 2.0-litre MultiJet II motor sourced from FCA India, and will also meet the BS6 norms soon on the Hector.

The MG Hector is powered by the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 143 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor gets no changes in terms of power output, while transmission options include the 6-speed manual and the DCT automatic. There's also the hybrid variant on sale that pairs the petrol engine with the 48 Volt electric motor.

MG Hector 14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

There are no changes to the equipment list on the MG Hector BS6 petrol. The model continues to be feature loaded on the top variants with Connected Tech, the massive vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, and more.

The MG Hector petrol joins the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Jeep Compass petrol versions in the segment that are also now BS6 compliant. Meanwhile, the segment is all set to new action with a host of manufacturers lining up products in this space. On the other hand, MG has the seven-seater version of the Hector planned for launch this year, along with the Gloster premium SUV. Expect a number of major announcements from the automaker at the 2020 Auto Expo this week.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.