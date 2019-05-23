New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail

The MG Hector is the latest entrant in the compact SUV space and apart from connected car features it also gets a class-leading cabin. Here's an overview of the interiors.

The MG Hector is equipped with a range of segment-first features.

MG Motor India recently showcased the Hector SUV in India and we brought you all the details from the event. While the teasers gave away much of its exteriors, the cabin has come into light after its unveil and we bring you an insight into what the inside of the car is like. The cabin is one of the crucial aspects in a car because you spend all your time right there and more so in the compact SUV segment where every other model the Hector will rival come packed to the gills with features, be it the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass or the Tata Harrier. The Connected Car tech surely will add credibility to the overall appeal, however, it's important to package all those features for the benefit of the customers. Here's an overview of the inside of the MG Hector.

MG Hector

₹ 15 - 20 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2019

Design And Appearance

The design of the cabin is neat and minimalist thanks to the massive 10.4-inch full-HD touchscreen which has eliminated many buttons. There aren't too many creases on the top of the dash making it look tidy, however, the profiling of the lower segment, central console and door pads is sharp. The upholstery is finished in soft-touch and the cup holders are illuminated. The piano black inserts in the central console along with grey highlights on the dashboard and grab handles add to the premium quotient. The seats also look well bolstered and the contouring is comfortable enough. The cabin overall looks sumptuous for its segment and if anything to demand, we would have liked MG to finish the seats and soft-touch upholstery in contrasting leather to make it livelier.

Features

iu7v6t98The MG Hector is equipped with a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit which gives access to a range of features.
The MG Hector oozes in this department and will score really well with bundles of segment-first features. We are not only talking about the connected car (or 'internet inside' as MG has termed it) aspect of the SUV but also about features like a panoramic sunroof and the Hybrid system. Other standard features include Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Assist, cruise control, MID, powered seats and wing mirrors and powered tailgate among others. The connected car features, however, remains the magnum opus with over hundreds of them. The vertically-mounted 10.4-inch screen comes with pre-loaded entertainment content and allows you to manage complete vehicle settings a range of features. The system offers features like - Real-Time Navigation, Remote Location, Geo-Fencing, Emergency Response and much more. The software will be updated via over-the-air (OTA) downloads like firmware and features updates like any updates. The SUV will come with pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app among others and MG will give free data service for the first five years.

