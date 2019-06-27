MG Hector India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

MG Motor is all set to launch its first model, the MG Hector, in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The new Hector is also MG Motor's first connected car for the Indian market, featuring a host of connectivity features like - voice assist functions, geo-fencing, real-time navigation, remote location, emergency response and much more - as part of its iSmart system. We have already driven the SUV and told you all about it, including our expectations with regards to the SUV's pricing.

The MG Hector's 10.4-inch HD touchscreen controls most in-car functions

The new MG Hector's iSmart system has been developed in collaboration with several technological partners like Cisco, Unlimit, and Microsoft among others, and it's controlled by a 10.4-inch Full-HD infotainment display acting as the command centre. The software will be updated via over-the-air (OTA) downloads like firmware and features updates like any updates. The SUV will come with pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app among others and MG will give free data service for the first five years.

The MG Hector comes in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp

The MG Hector comes in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp, which will be offered in multiple iterations based on engine and transmission choices, including a petrol hybrid version of the SUV. In fact, the SUV is offered in three powertrain choices - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine, and while the latter two come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the pure petrol version also gets an optional automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

