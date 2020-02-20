New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Hector Bookings Cross 50,000 Mark In 8 Months

The MG Hector has bagged over 50,000 bookings in 8 months and over 20,000 units has been sold in India so far.

Over 20,000 units of the MG Hector SUV have been sold in India so far

Highlights

  • The MG Hector was launched in June 2019
  • In 8 months the company has sold over 20,000 units of the Hector
  • Now, MG will launch the 3-row model, Hector Plus, later this year

MG Motor India has announced receiving over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV, MG Hector. It's has been 8 months since the launch of the SUV and the company has already sold over 20,000 units of the Hector in India. Touted as India's first internet car, the MG Hector has been very popular among customers and had received over 10,000 bookings in the first 23 days and over 21,000 orders within 45 days of commencing the bookings. MG had to temporarily stop accepting bookings for a couple of months to manage the existing orders. In the first month alone, the company sold 1508 units, and October 2019 was the biggest month with the company selling 3,536 units.

Speaking on the achievement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer - MG Motor India, said, "The HECTOR continues its' strong momentum in the Indian market, crossing the 50,000 mark in terms of bookings received in just 8 months since its launch. We continue to accelerate this momentum by opening new brand outlets closer to our prospective customers in tier-I and tier-II cities. With plans to launch the Hector Plus 6-seater family version in Q3 2020, we aim to further strengthen the Hector brand in India."

MG Hector

15.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

0dpr5o9k

The bigger 6/7-seater version of the MG Hector, called the Hector Plus will be launched in Q3 of 2020

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus SUV Unveiled

The MG Hector comes with host of best-in-segment features, including it connected car system iSmart, which offers about 50 connectivity features including geofencing, vehicle theft tracking and immobilisation, remote vehicle control over the AC on/off as well as the sunroof and tailgate open/close functions via the mobile app, and voice command. The SUV also comes with a premium interior, and faux leather upholstery along with 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Exterior features include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and more.

Also Read: MG Hector Petrol BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 12.73 Lakh

0 Comments

Powertrain wise, the SUV comes with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine, along with 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a DCT automatic transmission as an option for the petrol hybrid model.

