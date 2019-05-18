MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know

MG Motor India is certainly going the whole distance when it comes to its first offering in India. The Hector SUV is MG Motor India's way of telling the other manufacturers that it has arrived. The company revealed the car a couple of days ago and while it looked like a million bucks, we wait to see how it drives. It comes with a lot of features, majority of which are segment-first. Out of all, we have listed five important attributes of the car which you need to know.

Its Segments First Connected Car

The MG Hector is a connected car and gets over 100 connected car features. The MG Hector is a connected car and gets over 100 connected car features.

The Connected car is the next big thing in the Indian Automotive space and the MG Hector has these features in abundance. In fact, it will be the segment's first connected car and gets over 100 connected car features which have been developed in collaboration with several tech companies. A vertically-mounted 10.4-inch ultra large Full-HD infotainment screen takes the centre stage and comes with pre-loaded entertainment content and allows you to manage complete vehicle settings a range of features. The system offers features like - Real-Time Navigation, Remote Location, Geo-Fencing, Emergency Response and much more. The software will be updated via over-the-air (OTA) downloads like firmware and features updates like any updates. The SUV will come with pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app among others and MG will give free data service for the first five years.

It Is 5G Ready

The MG Hector gets an in-built e-Sim powered by Airtel. The MG Hector gets an in-built e-Sim powered by Airtel.

For full-time connectivity, the system also comes with a first machine to machine embedded sim, along with the SUV Internet Protocol version 6 which makes it 5G-ready. The e-Sim will be provided by Airtel and MG Motor will provide internet connectivity for free until the SUV is under warranty period.

It Has Segment-Leading Dimensions

The MG Hector has the longest wheelbase in its segment along with class-leading dimensions. The MG Hector has the longest wheelbase in its segment along with class-leading dimensions.

The MG Hector has actually outgrown the size of a compact SUV and comes close to mid-size SUVs. That also could be because the five-seater version which is launching in India equals the proportions of its seven-seater counterpart. It has the largest footprint in its segment at 2750 mm and is 4270 mm long. Its width at 1835 mm and height of 1760 mm is also class leading.

The Cabin

The 1.0.4-inch touchscreen takes the centre stage and is the command system for a host of features. The 1.0.4-inch touchscreen takes the centre stage and is the command system for a host of features.

The all-black treatment for the cabin of the MG Hector looks a tad dull though the upholstery is finished in soft-touch leather which feels good. The design of the dash and central console looks minimalistic which is majorly due to the large 10.4-inch touchscreen which eliminates many buttons. The longest wheelbase has also translated into a spacious cabin and it gets a large first-in-segment panoramic sunroof.

It's Available In Petrol, Diesel And A Hybrid Engine

The MG Hector will be offered in diesel, petrol and petrol hybrid options. The MG Hector will be offered in diesel, petrol and petrol hybrid options.

The 2.0-litre engine in the MG Hector is the Fiat sourced Multijet unit which also powers other models in the segment like the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. It churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. It lacks an automatic transmission in the diesel variant but the petrol gets a 6-speed dual clutch unit which offers smoother shift. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine is also mated to a six-speed manual transmission and develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. MG is also offering the Hector with a hybrid variant which uses a 48 Volt mild hybrid system. A 48-volt lithium-ion battery helps store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required. The combination also helps in reducing emissions by up to 12 per cent using three key functions - Engine Auto Start-Stop, Regenerative Braking and E-Boost.

