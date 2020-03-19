MG Gloster Spotted With A Sportier Rear Diffuser and Quad Exhaust

The MG Gloster is full-size SUV and it is based on the Maxus D90 sold in China by SAIC Group

The upcoming MG Gloster SUV has been spotted testing in India yet again, and this time around we get to see a few changes, compared to the model we saw at the Auto Expo 2020. For instance, the test mule seen here, gets a new rear bumper sporting a quad exhaust system, instead of the dual horizontal exhaust. Also, the MG Gloster now comes with sportier rear diffuser finished in glossy black shade, in contrast to the matte finish of the bumper.

Sold in China by SAIC group as the Maxus D90, the full-size SUV will be the third model to be launched by Morris Garages India, after the MG Hector, and the all-electric ZS EV. Set to be launched in India around Diwali, the new spy photos indicate that the carmaker is working on making some visual changes to distinguish it from its Chinese counterpart.

The MG Gloster now comes with sportier rear diffuser and a quad exhaust system

Similarly, the cabin too comes with some considerable updates, including new upholstery, new gear lever. The showcased at the Auto Expo came with 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit, an 8-inch MID, 3-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and front seats with heating and ventilation as well as a massage function. The Gloster is also likely to get the company's connected car system iSmart, which in the MG Hector, offers about 50 connectivity features including geofencing, vehicle theft tracking and immobilisation, remote vehicle control over the AC on/off as well as the sunroof and tailgate open/close functions via the mobile app, and voice command among others.

Engine details for the India-spec model are yet to be revealed, however, the China-spec SUV comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. The former makes about 220 bhp and 360 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission. The oil burner makes 212 bhp and 480 Nm and is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. The MG Gloster is a proper three-row full-size SUV, and upon its launch, it will go up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

