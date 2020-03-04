MG Gloster Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

Morris Garages is all set launch its new full-size SUV, the MG Gloster, in India. Slated to be launched around Diwali this year, the Gloster made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, however, MG did not reveal the cabin of the SUV at the unveiling event. Recently the SUV was spotted in India, and the latest spy photos finally give us a glimpse of the Gloster's interior. The new Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas G4 rival will come with a 7-seater layout and all-black interior, however, the dashboard and the centre console have been covered.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster Full-Size SUV Unveiled

The MG Gloster comes with a 7-seater cabin with 60:40 split seat for the second row

Now, it is no secret that the MG Gloster will essentially be a rebadged version of the SAIC-owned Maxus brand's D90 SUV sold in China. However, compared to the cabin of the China-spec model, the India-bound Gloster's cabin is likely to come with a few changes. For instance, the Gloster comes with new leather+fabric upholstery, while the gear lever for the automatic transmission too has been replaced with a new one which now comes with a wider head. The steering, however, remains identical to the one offered in the Maxus D90 and comes with controls for several in-car functions.

The MG Gloster will be Morris Garages first full-size SUV in India

If MG follows its current pattern, then we are likely to see a new dashboard with the signature 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Of course, then it is also likely to get the company's connected car system iSmart, which in the MG Hector, offers about 50 connectivity features including geofencing, vehicle theft tracking and immobilisation, remote vehicle control over the AC on/off as well as the sunroof and tailgate open/close functions via the mobile app, and voice command.

The China-spec SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 220 bhp and 360 Nm. It is offered with the choice of a 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission. It also gets a bi-turbo diesel engine that makes 212 bhp and 480 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both engines are expected to make their way to the MG Gloster.

Image Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.