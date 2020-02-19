MG G10 Premium MPV: All You Need To Know

The MG G10 MPV will join the growing segment of big MPVs which includes the Kia Carnival

Early this month Morris Garages India showcased its upcoming MPV, the MG G10, at the 2020 Auto Expo. Slated to be launched in India later this year, the new G10 is a full-size MPV like the Kia Carnival and will compete in the now growing segment of large premium MPVs. The MG G10 will be the third model from the Chinese-owned British carmaker, and while we have shared quite a few details about the upcoming MPV, here's everything you need to know about the MG G10.

The MG G10 is essentially the rebadged version of the Maxus G10 MPV sold by MG's parent company SAIC Group in China. In China, the Maxus G10 is available in 7, 9 and 10 seat configurations and is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East, South American countries including Chile, Peru and ASEAN such as Malaysia. The MG G10 is a full-size MPV and measures 5168 mm in length, 1980 mm in width, 1928 mm in height, and 3198 mm wheelbase MG Cars Hector ZS EV The MG G10 will be as big as the Kia Carnival MPV, measuring 5168 mm in length, 1980 mm in width, 1928 mm in height, and 3198 mm wheelbase, joining the new growing league of full-size MPVs in India. The MG G10 is likely to come in 7-, and 9-seater options in a 3- and 4-row layout, similar to the Kia Carnival. While in the case of the former, the second row will get captain seats with a bench seat at the rear, the 9-seater model will features captain seats in the second and third row, with the bench seat as the fourth row. The MG G10 also comes with a sliding function for both second and third-row seats in the 7-seater configuration. Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster Full-Size SUV Unveiled The MG G10 comes with a large chrome grille with sweptback projector headlamps and LED DRLs Design and styling wise, the MG G10 is expected to remain identical to the global-spec model. It will continue to feature the large grille with larger horizontal chrome slats, flanked by large sweptback headlamps with projector units and LED daytime running lamps. It also gets a wide front bumper with a slim airdam and beefy body-coloured inserts. Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus SUV Unveiled From the profile, the G10 comes with that signature van-like proportions, along with flared wheel arches, however, the wheels look quite small for its size. The MPV also gets wraparound taillamps with a large tailgate and a muscular rear bumper. The MG G10 will come with power sliding rear doors, panaromic sunroof, and more In term of features, the MG G10 will come with a panoramic sunroof, touch-free smart sensing rear door and smart automatic sliding doors, captain seats, leather upholstery, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, among others. Like the existing MG models, the G10 is also likely to come with the company connected car technology iSmart, which comes with about 50 connectivity features including geofencing, vehicle theft tracking and immobilisation, remote vehicle control over the AC on/off as well as the sunroof and tailgate open/close functions via the mobile app. In China, the G10 is available with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that churns out 223 bhp and 345 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. There is also a 2.4-litre diesel engine on offer mated to a six-speed manual transmission or 1.9-litre, turbocharged diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The India-bound MG G10 could borrow the powertrains from the Hector - the 1.5-litre petrol unit and the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine, which manual and automatic transmission choices.

