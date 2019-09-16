MG eZS Teased Ahead Of India Launch

MG Motor India had already said that it will launch its all-electric SUV the eZS in India in 2019 and now the company has teased the car on its social media page. The MG eZS will be one of the first-ever fully electric SUVs in India when it is launched. The eZS will be MG's second launch in India after the upcoming MG Hector. The company further said that its electric vehicles will get over-the-air (OTA) technology and would go over 300 km in a single charge from its lithium-ion battery. MG is yet to announce the exact specifications for the eZS.

By the end of 2019, MG Will have a total of 120 sales and service outlets across India and the company said it will also reach out to Indian target audience and educate them about electric vehicles and look to address issues such as range anxiety and charging infrastructure. Like the MG Hector, the eZS will also feature MG's iSmart Next-Gen connected technology.

MG eZS ₹ 20 - 23 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The company in fact has already launched the electric SUV in the UK and it's priced at around ₹ 18.36-20.07 lakh and will lock horns against the recently launched Hyundai Kona Electric. The company has already said that it is looking at December 2019 to launch the car in India.

The MG ZS EV for the UK is powered by a single electric motor that produces 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged up to 80 per cent in 43 minutes when plugged into a 50 kW fast charger. When charged with a domestic 7 kW wall box, the charging time extends to six and a half hours. MG promises a range of 262 km on a single charge on the ZS EV with the lithium-ion battery getting a seven-year warranty.

The all-electric model will be locally assembled at the automaker's Halol facility in Gujarat and prices will be competitive given that the GST rates for electric cars are now just 5 per cent.

