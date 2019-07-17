MG eZS Electric SUV Prices Announced For The UK; India Launch In 2019

MG Motor UK has announced the pricing and availability on the ZS Electric SUV that goes on sale in September this year. The MG ZS EV, as it will be called in the UK, is priced from 21,495 Pounds, going up to 23,495 Pounds (around ₹ 18.36-20.07 lakh), after the 3500 Pound government grant and the company's initial discount. It will be the brand's first electric vehicle in the UK. The new electric offering is a five-seater SUV based on the standard ICE versions and offers a full-sized boot in its EV guise making it a practical offering. The MG eZS, as it will be badged in India, has been confirmed as the automaker's next offering after the Hector and is scheduled for a commercial launch in December 2019. The eZS will lock horns against the recently launched Hyundai Kona Electric.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, said "With the launch of our MG ZS electric SUV we're delighted to be entering the electric car market at such an exciting time. With all the practicality and versatility of a compact SUV, a full-sized boot and room for five, ZS means electric without compromise. With MG's trademark value-for-money approach, we're confident that we can help more and more new car buyers to go electric".

The MG ZS EV for the UK is powered by a single electric motor that produces 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged up to 80 per cent in 43 minutes when plugged into a 50 kW fast charger. When charged with a domestic 7 kW wall box, the charging time extends to six and a half hours. MG promises a range of 262 km on a single charge on the ZS EV with the lithium-ion battery getting a seven-year warranty.

Deliveries for the MG ZS EV will start from September in the UK

On the feature front, the MG ZS EV gets electrically adjustable door mirrors, rear parking sensors, fabric upholstery, air conditioning, a leather steering wheel and an eight-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The electric SUV also comes with a number of electronic aids including active emergency braking, lane keeping assist, traffic jam assist and intelligent speed limit assist, while the top-end Exclusive variant also gets blind spot detection system.

MG Motor will be locally assembling the eZS in India at its Halol facility in Gujarat

MG Motor says the new ZS EV is ideal for those who are looking to switch to electric mobility but also need the space and practicality of a compact SUV. Compared to the MG ZS EV, the standard ZS petrol is priced from 12,495 Pounds (around ₹ 10.66 lakh) in the UK that comes with a seven-year warranty. MG UK is currently accepting pre-bookings for the ZS EV online for an amount of 500 Pounds (around ₹ 42,000).

MG Motor India will be introducing the eZS electric SUV in the last quarter of 2019 and the model will be locally assembled at the automaker's Halol facility in Gujarat. Prices for the MG eZS are expected to start around ₹ 20-23 lakh (ex-showroom), which should make it a competitively priced offering over Hyundai Kona Electric. With the GST rates proposed to reduce from 12 per cent to five per cent under the Union Budget 2019, the electric cars are certainly expected to be more attainable than ever.

