MG ERX5 Electric SUV Showcased At The Global Mobility Summit

MG Motor India displayed the ERX5 electric SUV at the recently concluded MOVE: Global Mobility Summit in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi checks out the MG ERX5 electric SUV

MG Motor India, a fully owned subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corp. showcased its ERX5 electric SUV at the recently concluded MOVE: Global Mobility Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a look at the ERX5, which is the re-badged version of Roewe ERX5, which was first showcased in China more than a year ago. Roewe is another automotive brand under the SAIC Motor Corp Group of China. The ERX5 electric SUV has a reported range of 425 kilometres on a single charge and the car can be charged up to 80 per cent within 45-60 minutes, thanks to a fast charging system.

The Roewe ERX5 SUV, which is sold in China comes equipped with internet connected systems and features such as navigation, voice control, remote control and so on. The battery of the Roewe ERX5 meets the IP67 standard and the company guarantees battery quality for 8 years or 2 lakh kilometres.

(Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the MG Motor team)

Chen Zhixin, President, SAIC Motor Corp, announced that MG Motors India will be planning to invest over $ 500 Million in India by 2020, at the MOVE Global Mobility Summit at NITI Aayog. At present, MG Motor India has taken over General Motor's plant in Halol, Gujarat and the first MG car will be launched in India in the second half of 2019 and it will be an SUV. Earlier, the company had said it will be making an initial investment of ₹ 2000 crore with an initial capacity of 80,000 units per year in the first phase, but it looks like MG Motor India will be investing a lot more at its plant. 

The company is also looking at electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell technology for India and yes there will be feasibility studies done in the coming years. The company also plans to set up 300 customer touch points over the next few years and it's likely that this number includes service centres as well.

