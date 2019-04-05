New Cars and Bikes in India

Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4

India's Aravind KP and Abdul Wahid Tanveer, both with the Sherco TVS Factory Rally team, have demonstrated strong performances in the fourth stage of the Merzouga Rally.

View Photos
Abdul Wahid Tanveer is now second overall in the Enduro category

Highlights

  • Tanveer and Aravind KP posted strong performances in the rally
  • The two Indian riders are part of the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team
  • The fourth stage will be the deciding factor in the Merzouga Rally

India's Abdul Wahid Tanveer, with the Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team put up his best show so far at the ongoing Merzouga Rally, topping the Enduro category on the fourth stage of the rally in northern Africa. Tanveer's overall ranking is now second. Aravind KP, also with the Sherco TVS team, also demonstrated a strong performance in the second day of the marathon stage. Stage 4, touted to be the most difficult stage of the rally, saw the riders traverse a distance of 205 km with no assistance from service crew. KP managed to progress significantly in his timings and finished the stage at 19th position.

mlmd0an8

Aravind KP at the 2019 Merzouga Rally

"I am so proud of Tanveer and KP, they have shown that if you have focus and zeal for the sport nothing is impossible. Tanveer is performing exceptionally as he has shown tremendous improvement in his navigation skills and at the same time has managed to keep his bike in a good condition. KP has picked up his pace rapidly crossing all obstacles with confidence. The technical team is also working hard in keeping the bikes in good shape and I hope the riders will be able to maintain their positions in the last stage as well," said B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing.

"It was a crucial stage with lots of navigational challenges, but I am glad I could finish it at the top. I am thankful to the technical team for keeping the bike in good shape and helping me with all the guidance," said Tanveer.

"This stage was the toughest one as it tests the team's navigation skills throughout the Rally. The boys have shown phenomenal growth in this stage as they performed well against all odds and I am confident that we will finish the Rally on an equally good position," said David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team.

0 Comments

The final stage of the rally will be the deciding factor for the riders, as they head into the dunes and will cover 48 kilometres of treacherous terrain to complete the Merzouga Rally.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Merzouga Rally 2019 Merzouga Rally Morocco Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team

Latest News

Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna
Pininfarina Launches New Website To Strengthen Its Digital Presence
Pininfarina Launches New Website To Strengthen Its Digital Presence
Tata Tiago Facelift Spotted Testing
Tata Tiago Facelift Spotted Testing
Maruti Suzuki Cuts Vehicle Production By Around 21 Per Cent In March
Maruti Suzuki Cuts Vehicle Production By Around 21 Per Cent In March
Elon Musk Loses $1 Billion In Two Minutes As Tesla Shares Tumble
Elon Musk Loses $1 Billion In Two Minutes As Tesla Shares Tumble
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019
BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019
Exclusive: Renault Triber To Have Segment First Removable Third Row Seating
Exclusive: Renault Triber To Have Segment First Removable Third Row Seating
Volvo XC60 And V60 Polestar Unveiled
Volvo XC60 And V60 Polestar Unveiled
Revolt Motors To Launch India's First A.I Enabled Motorcycle In June 2019
Revolt Motors To Launch India's First A.I Enabled Motorcycle In June 2019
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Retires; Rodrigues & Mena Finish 2nd & 3rd Overall After Stage 3
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Retires; Rodrigues & Mena Finish 2nd & 3rd Overall After Stage 3
Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020
Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.73 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities