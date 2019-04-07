New Cars and Bikes in India

Merzouga Rally 2019: Sherco TVS' Abdul Wahid Tanveer Wins Enduro Round; Hero 's Oriol Mena Bags Podium

Hero MotoSports rider Oriol Mena bagged third place in the 2019 Merzouga Rally while Sherco TVS rider Abdul Wahid Tanveer won the Enduro round in the rally.

View Photos
Oriol Mena finished third in the 2019 Merzouga Rally behind Adrien Van Beveren & Ross Branch

The 2019 Merzouga Rally concluded with Indian teams Hero MotoSports Team Rally and Sherco TVS Rally Team taking the top spots. The gruelling rally saw riders traverse through the challenging terrains of Morroco while keeping up with navigation issues to complete the five day run. Sherco TVS rider Abdul Wahid Tanveer bagged the top spot in the Enduro category having won two out of five stages. Hero's Oriol Mena, meanwhile, took the first podium of his career finishing third overall. Hero rider Joaquim Rodrigues wasn't too far from his teammate and took fourth overall after being one of the top three contenders during most of the stages.

Both the Hero riders showed consistent performance through the rally and a podium finish did seem certain right from the initial stages. The final stage saw the riders navigate in the Erg Chebbi dunes that did pose a threat over the 49 km run. Nevertheless, the participants completed the challenge, bringing the bikes home. 

j46mc56

Both Hero riders showed consistent performance through the five stages

Oriol Mena, Rider, Hero MotoSports said, “It was a crazy stage today, typical of any last stage of the Merzouga Rally. I started really good leading the stage for a bit and riding well with the lead group. But a few kms into the stage I had to break hard to avoid the rider in front of me and had a minor crash. Then on I lost my reach with the lead group but maintained by momentum to reach the finish line. I finished third so it's my first podium and it is a very special feeling. My thanks goes out to the entire Hero MotoSports team, friends and colleagues and above all, our fans and supporters.”

Joaquim Rodrigues, Rider, Hero MotoSports said, “It has been a tough week at the rally that ended today with the motocross style start. I started at the back today but very quickly moved into the top 3 and really enjoyed riding with those guys. I finished third today so it was a good finish to the rally for me. Overall I am happy with my performance in this rally as I am beginning to get back my pace. It's a good feeling to know that I can still do it. My congratulations and thanks to the entire team for all their support and big thanks to all our friends and fans.”

At Sherco TVS,. it was a solid performance by all of its riders. Michael Metge led the team in the early stages taking a win with Stage 2, but had his run cut short after facing technical issues in Stage 3. India's Aravind KP showed impressive progress through the rally to finish the fifth stage in 23rd place, and 51st overall. The star though was Abdul Wahid Tanveer who consistently improved his performance with every stage taking victory in the final two days.

0 Comments

Overall, Yamaha Racing's Adrien Van Beveren won the Moto category in the 2019 Merzouga Rally, followed by BAS Dakar Team's Ross Branch coming in second. Finishing behind the Hero riders was Africa Dream Racing rider Alessandro Botturi in fifth place.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
2019 Merzouga Rally Abdul Wahid Tanveer Aravind KP Oriol Mena Merzouga Rally 2019 Hero MotoSports Joaquim Rodrigues Motorsport

Latest News

Merzouga Rally 2019: Sherco TVS' Abdul Wahid Tanveer Wins Enduro Round; Hero 's Oriol Mena Bags Podium
Merzouga Rally 2019: Sherco TVS' Abdul Wahid Tanveer Wins Enduro Round; Hero 's Oriol Mena Bags Podium
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.73 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities