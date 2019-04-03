New Cars and Bikes in India

Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2

Sherco TVS rider Michael Metge won Stage 2 followed by Hero's Oriol Mena in second place, while Joaquim Rodgrigues finished fourth. Aravind KP, meanwhile, finished 69th owing to technical issues.

View Photos
Oriol Mena was the fastest rider for Hero MotoSports on Stage 2

The second stage of the 2019 Merzouga Rally saw both Indian teams - Hero MotoSports Team Rally and Sherco TVS Rally Team post a strong finish in top five positions. TVS' Michael Metge was the fastest rider for the day completing the stage in 03h42m09s, followed by Hero's Oriol Mena who finished the stage, 01m16s behind Metge. Teammate Joaquim Rodrigues (JRod) finished at the end of the stage, +01m 37s off the race leader behind Adrian Van Beveren of Yamaha Racing. The second stage saw riders face a 212 km special section divided into two parts.

The first part was the trickiest for the riders at 86 km long and featured the dunes of Erg Chebbi, the landmark for which the Merzouga region is famous. The second part of the stage was much faster, crossing over a mountain range, albeit with tricky navigation. The weather conditions worsened though over Day 1 as the rains all through the week leading up to the rally had washed away the track, making navigation more difficult.

taboqs0s

Joaquim Rodrigues currently sits third in overall rankings at the end of Stage 2

Overall, it was Yamaha's Van Beveren leading the rankings at the end of Stage 2, followed by Michael Metge in second place and JRod in third position. Oriol Mena stands in fifth place in overall rankings having put a strong show through the second day. Indian rider Aravind KP had a difficult run through the day owing to technical issues and finished 69th at the end of Stage 2, and is placed 67th overall. Competing in the Enduro category, Sherco TVS rider Abdul Wahid Tanveer showed strong form and completed the stage in second place, retaining third place in overall standings.

Speaking about the performance on Day 2, Orio Mena said, Hero rider, Oriol Mena said, "It was a good day for me today, got into a nice rhythm and rode well. I did not make any mistakes and manage to catch up with the guys in front. In the second part too, did not commit any mistakes and rode with a nice pace all through the way. I feel good after today's stage so now one day less to go."
 
Hero's Joaquim Rodrigues said, "Today was a really difficult day for navigation. It rained all night and because of that all the tracks were gone making it really hard to find the way. I tried to ride smart managed to get into a good rhythm. Towards the end of the stage, my race GPS got bumped off so lost some time in putting it back but overall, I think I did a good job today."

0 Comments

Stage 3 will mark the first part of the two day marathon stage. The riders will not get any assistance over night in the Moroccan desert before showing completing the stage day after.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Merzouga Rally 2019 Sherco TVS Rally Team Hero MotoSports Team Rally Merzouga Rally Stage 2 Oriol Mena Joaquim Rodrigues Michael Metge Aravind KP Abdul Wahid Tanveer

Latest News

Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Finishes 2nd, Rodrigues 3rd Overall After Stage 2
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
Citroen To Introduce New Digital Strategy To Build A Strong Network In India
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
F1: Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Tests A Ferrari; Second Fastest At Bahrain Test
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
MG Hector Connectivity Features: All You Need To Know
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Citroen India Plans To Grab 2 Per Cent Market Share By 2025-26
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Hyundai's Virtual Cockpit Concept Gets Steering-Mounted Touchscreens
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
Lightning Strike Electric Superbike Details Out; To Be Launched In USA First
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
BMW India Introduces New Service Packages Across Range; Starts At Rs. 1 per Kilometre
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh
2019 Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.5 Lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2020
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2020
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Likely To Reach 5 Million Units By FY2023
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Likely To Reach 5 Million Units By FY2023
TomTom IQ Maps Makes Global Premiere In India With MG Hector
TomTom IQ Maps Makes Global Premiere In India With MG Hector
Tata Motors Did Not Produce A Single Nano In The Last Three Months: Report
Tata Motors Did Not Produce A Single Nano In The Last Three Months: Report

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.73 - 9.08 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities