Mercedes-Maybach GLS Teased Ahead Of Debut

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS will take on the likes of the Bentayga, Cullinan, Levante and others.

Mercedes-Benz is going uber-luxury with its new SUV and we'd already told you that the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be revealed on November 21, 2019. Ahead of its reveal at the 2019 Auto Guangzhou Motor Show in China, the company has teased the SUV and given us a glimpse at what to expect in terms of design. The new model is essential an extended take on luxury and all things exclusive on the Mercedes-Benz GLS with major upgrades to the cabin. The new Maybach GLS will join the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the automaker's line-up while taking on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Maserati Levante and others.

The teaser doesn't reveal much, but shows off the vertical slats we expected on the car and of course, they're dressed in chrome. We'd first seen it on the Maybach S-Class and then the Pullman, so it's no surprise that the Maybach GLS will get it too. As far as the overall design goes, expect the Mercedes-Maybach GLS to not stray too far from the stock GLS. Changes though will be plenty and will include a new grille, revised headlamp and bumpers, new taillights and added chrome touches all over. It will borrow design cues from the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept as well.

The opulent Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be loaded with digital instrumentation, dual screens, ambient lighting, best of leather upholstery, massage, ventilated and reclining seats, and more. Mercedes has also confirmed there will be an SUV-specific fragrance for the GLS that has been described as "The white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea. This elegant blend is on a bed of natural greenery."

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be based on the Vision Ultimate Luxury Concept

Engine options are likely to include a 6.0-litre V12 twin-turbo petrol, while a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol is also said to be in the mix. Both engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will also come with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive and Air Body Control suspension as standard.

China will be the first market where the Mercedes-Maybah GLS will be introduced, and it will make its way to other markets as well, including India but that might happen only by 2021.

