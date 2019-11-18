Mercedes-Maybach GLS Global Unveil This Week

Mercedes-Benz is all set to join the uber-luxury SUV segment and will be unveiling the Maybach GLS at the upcoming 2019 Auto Guangzhou Motor Show in China this week on November 21, 2019. The all-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS isn't exactly a surprise and, is in fact, a highly awaited model ever since the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was showcased last year. The new model is essential an extended take on luxury and all things exclusive on the Mercedes-Benz GLS with major upgrades to the cabin. The new Maybach GLS will join the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the automaker's line-up while taking on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Maserati Levante and others.

With respect to the design, expect the Mercedes-Maybach GLS to not stray too far from the stock GLS. Changes though will be plenty and will include a new grille, revised headlamp and bumpers, new taillights and added chrome touches all over. Expect the heavy-duty chromed out alloy wheels to feature on the Maybach GLS to complete the look.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept was showcased at the Beijing Motor Show

Mercedes says the new Maybach GLS will feature "state-of-the-art technology, exceptional comfort and the Maybach design philosophy." Expect to see individual four seats with the five-seater version likely to be optional and the automaker says that there will be "plenty of space for the first-class front and rear compartments." It needs to be seen if the new Maybach SUV gets a longer wheelbase to free-up more space for the second row.

The opulent Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be loaded with digital instrumentation, dual screens, ambient lighting, best of leather upholstery, massage, ventilated and reclining seats, and more. Mercedes has also confirmed there will be an SUV-specific fragrance for the GLS that has been described as "The white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea. This elegant blend is on a bed of natural greenery."

The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS could sport a longer wheelbase over the standard GLS

Engine options are likely to include a 6.0-litre V12 twin-turbo petrol, while a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol is also said to be in the mix. Both engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will also come with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive and Air Body Control suspension as standard.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS will make its debut in China, the largest auto market globally, and that shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the automaker is expected to get a substantial number of orders from the country. It will make its way to other markets including India in 2020.

