Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Makes Its Global Debut

The long-anticipated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has been finally revealed to the world, and it's every bit as opulent as you'd expect it to be. The newest model to come from the Stuttgart-based carmaker's uber-luxury stable, the Maybach GLS 600 is here to compete with the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Maserati Levante. The luxury SUV is offered in 4- and 5-seater options and will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is tuned to churn out 542 bhp and develops about 730 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The engine is combined with the 48-volt system EQ Boost, which offers an additional 250 Nm of torque and 21 bhp output, available temporarily. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will enter the global market in the second half of 2020.

Visually, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is massive and sports a lot of bling. The face, of course, is dominated by the lager Maybach-styling chrome grille, with sleek LED headlamps on either end. The bumper too sports a large end-to-end chrome grille, along with a thick chrome frame attached to the skid plate. The sculpted lines on the bonnet are identical to the ones on the regular GLS, and the profile too shows a bit of resemblance with the squared wheel arches and the roof rails. However, the Maybach GLS comes with a chrome B-pillar the brand logo on the D-pillar, and the massive 23-inch multi-spoke wheels (optional) that extra bit of bling. The rear section too has been given that touch of luxury with chrome bezels for the taillamps along with a chrome strip connecting the reflectors and new tailpipe trim elements with a small cross rib that emphasizes the model's identity as a Mercedes-Maybach.

The cabin, which is the main highlight of this car, is decidedly luxurious. Whichever you opt for, 4-seater or 5-seater, the two outer rear seats can be electronically converted into reclining seats, while the padded areas and the dashboard are draped in Nappa leather. An electronic panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with an opaque roller blind is standard, as are heated and ventilated massaging seats. The SUV comes with a 3135 mm long wheelbase, out of which the rear passengers get legroom of 1103 mm. In the optional 4-seater version comes with a fixed centre console that comes with extending, folding tables and even a refrigerator with space for champagne bottles, along with silver champagne flutes offered as part of accessories.

Mercedes also offers an optional Air Balance package with the Maybach GLS 600 with a dedicated fragrance - the white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea. The signature wide display unit featuring the instrument cluster and media display comes with two 12.3-inch screens as standard and is equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system.

To offer the utmost comfort, Mercedes-Maybach has also equipped the SUV with Airmatic air suspension system with Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+) in addition to the E-Active Body Control. A special Maybach drive program tuned for maximum ride comfort has also been developed. It combines air suspension bellows with adaptive ADS+ dampers whose characteristics can be fully automatically varied at each wheel, in both the compression and rebound stages. While driving, a sophisticated sensor system and algorithms set the dampers according to the quality of the road to ensure that, for example, driving over a bump with just one wheel is not transmitted to the entire axle and the interior.

