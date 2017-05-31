Mercedes G63 AMG Crash: Nishith Narayana Was Speeding At 146 Kmph, Say Cops

Nearly two weeks after the unfortunate death of Andhra Pradesh minister's son Nishith Narayana and his friend Kamani Raja Ravichandra, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have ascertained that the Mercedes G63 AMG, in which the victims were travelling, was speed at 146 kmph when it crashed into a Metro pillar at Jubilee Hills. The accident occurred on 10th May 2017 when Nishith and Raja were travelling back home around 3.00 am and lost control of the vehicle resulting in the collision. Earlier reports suggested that the SUV might have aquaplaned due to the storm that hit the city that night.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2.38 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

As per reports, the traffic police analysed the CCTV footage of this accident and studied the distance between the two Metro pillars to estimate the speed of the Mercedes Benz.

Speaking about the accident, a senior Hyderabad traffic official told Deccan Chronicle, "We found out the speed of the vehicle by calculating the distance between the two pillars and how much time it took to reach from one to another. The distance was 75 feet and it took only 0.56 seconds for the vehicle to cover that distance. From this we concluded the SUV must have been moving at 146 kmph."

Nishith had attended a meeting at the Narayana Central Office in Melange Towers in Madhapur and was returning to his home in Jubilee Hills. The police further stated that Nishith was trying to overtake another car before he lost control. The 23-year-old Nishith and his friend, Kamani Raja Ravichandra, suffered serious injuries when they crashed on to Metro Rail pillar and were announced dead on arrival. Despite the airbags going off, it helped little in saving the lives of its occupants in the head-on collision.

Nishith was Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana's son.

However, this isn't the first time Nishith was found over-speeding. Another report suggests that the 23-year-old had three challans pending against him for the same reason, twice at Himayath Sagar and once at Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad. The car had reportedly clocked a speed of 154 kmph in one of the violations. CarAndBike could independently verify the violations.

The crash, as unfortunate, is a harsh reminder of why we need to keep our speeds in check, especially within city limits. Going by the police reports, Nishith wouldn't have got the chance to respond when his vehicle went out of control and crashed into the pillar. Irrespective of the plethora of safety features, it's important that we keep our speeds in check.

Source: Deccan Chronicle