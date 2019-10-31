Mercedes EQS Spied Wearing Heavy Camouflage And Concealment Panels

Mercedes' upcoming electric flagship model has been spied testing with heavy camouflage all over along with concealment panels to hide the styling and elements. Going by the silhouette and looks of it, the EQS is based on the Mercedes Vision EQS concept. The EQS is expected to make its first public appearance next year, i.e. 2020 and it will be a part of the German carmaker's $ 11 Billion investment in electrification.

The EQS gets a sharp profile and sloping roofline.

The face of the test mule looks quite heavy and blunt, thanks to the concealment panels at they do quite a good job in hiding the character lines on the hood and bumper. However, among apparent things are the blacked out projector headlamp assembly and a close look will give you a hint of the same grille that we saw on the EQC with two sleek slats running across the centre. Then there are three large sensors popping out of the wrap giving an idea that the EQC could get driver assistance tech. First thing that you'll notice in the profile is the charging panel are on the fender and then the pop out door handles give it a smooth profile. The sloping roofline gives it a sharp appeal and builds up on the aesthetics. Moreover, the black alloy wheels look fairly large units, could be 19 or 20 inchers, however, it is too early to even speculate if these will make to the final production car as well.

On the inside it gets a tablet like screen for instrumentation.

The spy pictures which have surfaced online also give a glimpse of the interiors. On the inside, it gets a digital instrument cluster on a tablet like display unit, similar to what we have seen on new-age Mercedes models. The central console is largely under cover but we get a slight idea of the large infotainment display and probably a touch unit for the climate control unit as well. The EQS will be underpinned by Mercedes' Modular Architecture Platform which has space for the battery to fit flat on the floor and powering the sedan will be a pair of electric motors.

