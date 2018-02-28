Mercedes-Benz X-Class To Get Range-Topping V6 Diesel At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz revealed its first-ever pick-up truck last year and the automaker will soon add a new top-of-the-line variant to its offering. Ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, the German auto giant has announced that the X-Class pick-up will get a new range-topping X350d 4Matic variant with a V6 diesel engine under the hood added to the line-up. The Mercedes-Benz X-Class is currently available with a four-cylinder diesel derivative and this should make the luxury pick-up a lot more fun to drive. The X-Class shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Navara pick-up, which has also spawned the Nissan Terra seven-seater SUV.

Power on the Mercedes-Benz X-Class X350d will come from the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine tuned to produce 255 bhp and a peak torque of 55 Nm from just 1400 rpm. All-Wheel Drive will be standard on the range-topping X-Class. While pick-ups aren't exactly known for acceleration times, Mercedes says the X can hit 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 205 kmph. The diesel engine will come paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission with 60 per cent of torque available being channeled to the rear wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class 350d can do 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds

Mercedes has also shod its luxury pick-up with a low-range reduction gear, which can be configured with a rear axle locking differential for better traction across different terrains. The 4Matic system comes with a two-stage transfer case and three selectable drive modes with a 100 per cent differential lock. With a ground clearance of 222 mm, and a climb gradient of 45 degrees, the Stuttgart-based car maker says the X-Class is quite potent off-road as well.

Mercedes-Benz will commence sales of the X-Class X350d in Europe from mid-2018 with prices starting from around $65,200. The company will also be releasing new alloy wheels between 17 to 19-inch, in addition to a host of of accessories for the X-Class.

While pick-ups are still a niche in India, the segment is certainly growing. Mercedes-Benz does not offer the X-Class here at present, and we really don't see it on offer here either, at least immediately. The new range-topping X-Class diesel will make its debut at the 88th Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018. We will be bringing you all the updates from one of the most awaited auto shows.

