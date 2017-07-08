Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pick-Up Global Unveil In July; Teaser Video Released

It was back in October 2016 that Mercedes-Benz first took the covers off the all-new X-Class pick-up concept. Revealed in two iterations - Mercedes-Benz X-Class powerful adventurer and X-Class stylish explorer, the carmaker previewed the pick-up's both off-road and on-road personas. Now, almost 10 months later, the Stuttgart-based carmaker will finally unveil the production version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, which is set to make its official debut on the 18th of July 2017. In fact, to create some buzz around it, the company has recently released a new teaser video as well.

The new video hints at the X-Class ability to handle various terrains like snow, wet, sand and gravel and even city roads, indicating that the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with various driving modes and 4x4 action as well. The silhouette of the X-Class pick-up featured in the video also tells us that the new model will get all the intricate features expected from a Mercedes like - LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, massive honeycomb grille with twin horizontal chrome slats and the three-pointed star logo at the centre, and finally a large airdam for increased air flow. The X-Class pick-up will also feature flared wheel arches with large alloy wheels and smooth character lines.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class will get a beefy design with sharp styling

The all-new Mercedes X-Class will come in a four-door double cab design with a carrier deck attached to its back and according to the company the pick-up can carry a payload of 1.1 tonne on the bay and can tow anything up to 3.5 tonne. While Mercedes hasn't given us a sneak-peak of the cabin in this video, the concept model revealed last year revealed that the pick-up will feature a well laid out cabin with high-end materials like Nappa leather, wood veneers, and polished aluminium. The cabin is designed in line with Mercedes's other passenger SUVs and there was also a smart stick-out infotainment system, round chrome accented air vents and a multi-functional steering wheel. Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class is likely to be powered by a V6 motor paired with an automatic gearbox and the company's signature 4Matic all-wheel drive system with an off-road ratio transfer case and differential locks for both axles.

Interestingly, the new X-Class shares its ladder on frame platform with the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan. As a part of their contract, Mercedes will manufacture the pick-up for the European, Australian and South African markets at the Renault-Nissan plant in Barcelona, Spain later this year. The X-Class for the Latin American market, on the other hand, will roll off the assembly lines at the Renault plant in Cordoba, Argentina, starting in 2018. Possibilities of the X-Class coming to India are very thin considering the market for pick-up trucks in India is relatively smaller.