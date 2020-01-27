New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Variant To Be Launched At The 2020 Auto Expo

Building on the success of the V-Class in India, the company has decided to launch the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo trim, which will be the country's first commercially produced luxury camper vehicle.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo will be launched on February 6 at Auto Expo 2020
Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the Marco Polo Camper variant of the V-Class luxury MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The success of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India has prompted the carmaker to launch the Marco Polo trim, the country's first commercially produced luxury camper vehicle. The SUV comes with a host of new features that have been inspired by living spaces. In fact, the company says that the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo will be the country's first 'Luxury Camper' with it will create a new space for 'mobile mini homes'.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

80.96 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Talking about the upcoming model, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, we will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper. Nothing reflects restlessness and a spirit of adventure better than an exciting road-trip and camping. The V-Class Marco Polo embodies these very characteristics combining outdoor ruggedness with Mercedes-Benz's world-renowned luxury and technology. The V-Class camper is surely going to create a lot of interest among our customers, who already have shown overwhelming response to the V-Class luxury MPVs."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz V-Class Facelift Unveiled

0 Comments

The company says that with the Marco Polo camper package, designed for the V-Class, the cabin transforms into a compact and comfortable living space. The car comes with a host of standard and optional features, which include a kitchen table with sink, retractable table, bench seats that can be transformed into a bed, a car roof tent and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz
V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
₹ 79.48 - 92.5 Lakh *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 82.82 Lakh - 1.01 Crore *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 84.58 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 85.76 Lakh *
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
₹ 75.69 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 87.35 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 87.84 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Nissan Working On New Subcompact SUV For India; Launch In H1 2020
Nissan Working On New Subcompact SUV For India; Launch In H1 2020
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SHVS Petrol Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SHVS Petrol Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2020 Mahindra Roxor Revealed
2020 Mahindra Roxor Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities