Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Variant To Be Launched At The 2020 Auto Expo

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the Marco Polo Camper variant of the V-Class luxury MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The success of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India has prompted the carmaker to launch the Marco Polo trim, the country's first commercially produced luxury camper vehicle. The SUV comes with a host of new features that have been inspired by living spaces. In fact, the company says that the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo will be the country's first 'Luxury Camper' with it will create a new space for 'mobile mini homes'.

Talking about the upcoming model, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, we will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper. Nothing reflects restlessness and a spirit of adventure better than an exciting road-trip and camping. The V-Class Marco Polo embodies these very characteristics combining outdoor ruggedness with Mercedes-Benz's world-renowned luxury and technology. The V-Class camper is surely going to create a lot of interest among our customers, who already have shown overwhelming response to the V-Class luxury MPVs."

The company says that with the Marco Polo camper package, designed for the V-Class, the cabin transforms into a compact and comfortable living space. The car comes with a host of standard and optional features, which include a kitchen table with sink, retractable table, bench seats that can be transformed into a bed, a car roof tent and more.

