Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Key Features Explained In Detail

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV has beenlaunched in India as a Complete Built Unit (CBU) with prices starting at Rs. 68.40 lakh, ex-showroom, India.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class marks company's re-entry into the luxury MPV segment.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be sold in India as a CBU.
  • It marks the German carmaker's comeback in the luxury MPV segment.
  • It is available in two seating configurations.

Mercedes-Benz India has started 2019 with launch of the V-Class which marks the Stuttgart based carmaker's re-entry in the luxury MPV segment in India. The segment may not be very prominent in India and the German carmaker is neither expecting large volumes from the V-Class. In-fact, the purpose to have the V-Class in our market could be to cater a bunch of well-to-do people whose work structure requires several things to be done on the go. Luxury MPVs have also been in demand in the tourism industry to serve foreign tourists. Moreover, the Mercedes-Benz R-Class which was on sale in 2008 for a brief period has been sticking around in the Embassies and the V-Class is the true upgrade for it.

Let's look at the key features of the V-Class

Exterior

ka090beoThe Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a typical Van-like body type which has boxy proportions.

The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV is offered in India two options - Expression Line and Exclusive line. The former is the extra-long wheelbase version that measures 5370 mm and gets an extended wheelbase of 3430 mm, the latter is the standard long-wheelbase version that measures 5140 mm, and a wheelbase 3200 mm. Globally, you also get a standard version that measures 4895 mm in length.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

80.96 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

rlrlo6io It is being sold in India as a CBU and will be manufactured in Spain.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a typical Van-like body type which has boxy proportions. However, the Mercedes has added some characters to the by drawing subtle creases on its face. The V-Class in terms of positioning is equivalent to the E-Class sedan. The headlamps are quite similar to what we see on the E-Class, with LED lights and integrated dual motif LED daytime running lamps. The grille too is typical Mercedes-Benz E-Class style with twin horizontal slats with the three-pointed star at the centre. Other exterior elements include a set of stylish alloy wheels, roof rails, a larger rear windshield and small vertically positioned LED taillamps.

Interiors

blbvl12The seats can be rotated to 180-degrees and the passengers can sit facing each other.

The V-Class is offered in two seating configurations- a seven-seater variant where both second and third row get executive seats and a seven-seat version where the second row gets two executive seats and the third row gets three. Interestingly, the second-row seats can also be rotated towards the door which adds to the comfort as it makes ingress and egress easy. Moreover, the seats can also be rotated to 180-degrees and the passengers can sit facing each other, thus making it an apt MPV where interactions and meetings can be held on the go. There is also a slidable and retractable table in the passenger compartment which has cup holders and parcel table.

Features

f4kojtvThe Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a well-equipped cabin.

The new V-Class looks premium and well-equipped and gets the stick-out display for the COMAND infotainment system. The MPV gets a new multi-functional steering wheel and a large twin-pod instrument cluster with a MID unit at the centre. It also comes loaded with safety tech such as attention assist, crosswind assist, headlight assist, tyre pressure monitoring systems, active parking assist, 360-degree cameras and six-airbags as standard.

Engine

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is BSVI complaint. The engine is turned to churn out 161 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

Price

0 Comments

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV has been launched in India as a Complete Built Unit (CBU) with prices starting at ₹ 68.40 lakh for the base Expression Line variant going up to ₹ 81.90 lakh for the top-end Exclusive Line variant, all prices ex-showroom, India. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

