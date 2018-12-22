New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch Details

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The V-Class will mark Mercedes-Benz's return in the MPV segment.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to start the New Year with making a comeback into the segment which was long left. The Stuttgart based carmaker is all set to launch the V-Class in India on January 24, 2019 which will mark its return into the MPV segment. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be launched in India as a Completely Built Unit and will be imported from Spain. The company has not confirmed local assembly for it yet which would have neutralized the price to some extent. The local assembly would have helped to make the MPV more viable in the segment which otherwise is dominated by SUVs.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is available in three dimensions in the global market- 4985 mm, 5140 mm and an extra-long wheelbase version which measures at 5370 mm. It is offered in two seating configurations- an eight-seater variant where both second and third row get three executive seats and a seven-seat version where the second row gets two executive seats. Interestingly, the second-row seats can also be rotated towards the door which adds to the comfort as it makes ingress and egress easy. Moreover, the seats can also be rotated to 180-degrees and the passengers can sit facing each other, thus making it an apt MPV where interactions and meetings can be held on the go.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the global market is loaded with all the bells and whistles which we get in a similarly priced Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan. Advanced features like lane keep assist, 360-degree camera view, blind spot detection and more are also on board and we expect them to make way to India since it will be a CBU. The European market gets the V-Class with multiple engine options but our market is likely to get only the OM654 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is BSVI complaint and debuted in the current-generation E-Class. The engine produces 191 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque.
 

