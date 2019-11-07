The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite is the new range-topping trim on the luxury MPV

Fresh off the launch of the new G-Class 350 d, Mercedee-Benz India has expanded its portfolio with a new variant in the V-Class line-up. The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite has been launched priced at ₹ 1.10 Crore (ex-showroom, India) and is the new range-topping trim on the luxury MPV. The new version comes with few styling updates compared to the regular model, including a revised grille with more prominent-looking twin slats and the three-pointed star logo. The new V-Class Elite also gets slightly tweaked headlamps, along with an all-new, sportier-looking bumper with a wide mesh grille, and chrome details around the borders. From the profile we get to see a set of new alloy wheels and few other minor tweaks.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite gets a new bumper and 3 new colour options

In addition to the existing colour options, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite will be offered in three new shades - Steel Blue, Selenite Grey, and Graphite Grey. The company will only offer it in the long-wheelbase 6-seater option, and the MPV gets new features like - luxury seats with massaging function and climate control, and 640 W Burmester surround sound system with 15 speakers. The MPV also get a refrigerated compartment in the centre console, along with an optional panoramic sunroof.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite comes with luxury seats with massaging function and climate control

Mercedes-Benz India will also offer optional 18-inch alloy wheels in addition to the standard 17-inch units. Also, the vehicle's suspension system has been updated with a new Agility Control that also comes with selective damping system. Inside, the car comes with either Silk Beige or Black upholstery, ambient lighting, electric sliding doors, and an accessory package. The safety tech includes Attention Assist, 360-degree camera with active park assist, six airbags, and the company Pre-Safe package. The model features COMAND online interface for the infotainment system.

The V-Class Elite also gets a new engine under the hood, now featuring a 2.0-litre diesel engine, tuned to make around 161 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by Mercedes' tried and tested 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox, which helps the car to go from 0-100 kmph in 11 seconds.

