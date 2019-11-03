Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite India Launch Details Out

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to introduce a new variant to the V-Class family. The luxury MPV will get the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite trim added to its line-up with the launch scheduled on November 7, 2019. The new variant is expected to be based on the facelifted V-Class that was introduced internationally earlier this year, just weeks after the pre-facelift V-Class went on sale in the country. The V-Class Elite is likely to be the new top-of-the-line trim offered in the long-wheelbase guise and could be joined with the extra-long wheelbase version at the time of launch.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class 80.96 Lakh

With respect to exterior upgrades, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is expected to come with revised headlamps, bumpers and a revised grille. Inside, the MPV is likely to sport a new dashboard layout with new controls, turbine-style air vents, and a larger infotainment system. Seating options will include the four-seater or seven-seater configurations, but with more premium quality materials, leather upholstery options over than existing model. The V-Class facelift also comes with a camper package in other markets. It will be interesting to know if there is a demand for the same with Indian customers.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is expected to get visual upgrades and a more luxurious cabin

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite will continue to use the 2.2-litre diesel engine tuned to develop 160 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Internationally though, the V-Class facelift gets a new four-cylinder OM 654 engine with the V250 d and V300 d getting a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The newly developed powertrain is available two states of tune - 190 bhp and 239 bhp. The transmission is also the modern 9G-TRONIC unit.

Expect prices for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite to around the ₹ 90 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The model does not have a direct rival in the country, at present, but could soon face heat from the Toyota Vellfire MPV that is expected to go on sale soon.

