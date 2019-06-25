New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz To Start Assembling Cars In Egypt

The assembly will be set up by a local business partner. At the same time, Mercedes-Benz Cars emphasises the involvement and know-how of Egyptian suppliers.

Amr Adel Nassar, Minister of Trade and Industry, Markus Schfer, Daimler AG Sign The MOU

Mercedes-Benz and the Egyptian government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to locally assemble the company's passenger cars in the country. This is the result of successful discussions with the Egyptian government. This planned commitment is set to further improve the market position of Mercedes-Benz Cars in Egypt. The Memorandum of Understanding not only describes a local Mercedes-Benz passenger car assembly, but also contains other potential fields of cooperation. The assembly will be set up by a local business partner. At the same time, Mercedes-Benz Cars emphasises the involvement and know-how of Egyptian suppliers.

"In building up a local car assembly, we will be able to structure our production network even more flexibly and efficiently and respond even better to the needs of our customers," says Jorg Burzer, Executive Board member Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

In view of the long-term market potential, further investments are also conceivable, for example expansion of the dealer network, a logistical hub in the Suez Canal Special Economic Zone and a training centre. Furthermore, the company has offered to make its specialist expertise with respect to modern mobility concepts, e-mobility and electric vehicles, as well as autonomous driving, available.

With the planned car assembly operation in Egypt, Mercedes-Benz Cars is supporting Egypt as an industrial location. Already now, Mercedes-Benz is securing more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in Egypt with its own import and sales organisation, a central spare parts warehouse and numerous authorised retailers and workshops in Cairo, Gizeh, Alexandria and Hurghada. With the new car assembly operation, Mercedes-Benz Cars will create new employment and contribute to better training opportunities with the planned training centre.

