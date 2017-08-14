Mercedes-Benz To Launch Special GLC Celebration Edition on August 15

Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced the launch of a special GLC 'Celebration Edition' to mark the 70th anniversary of India's Independence and also the successful run of the GLC in the Indian market, since its debut in June 2016. The Mercedes-Benz 'Celebration Edition' is an exclusive product and will be available in limited numbers only. With the 'Celebration Edition', Mercedes-Benz India adds yet another paint option in the GLC series in India - 'Designo Hyacinth Red'. The GLC 220 d 'Celebration Edition' is priced at ₹ 50.86 lakh and the GLC 300 'Celebration Edition' is priced at ₹ 51.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The GLC 'Celebration Edition' was launched by Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships.



(Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with the Mercedes-AMG GLC Celebration Edition)

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are glad to launch the GLC 'Celebration Edition' to commemorate India's 70th Independence day and also celebrate the SUV's overwhelming success in the Indian market since its debut, a year ago. The GLC underscores our philosophy of introducing world-class products from our global portfolio, for our discerning Indian customers. The sporty exterior and interior accessories offered in the 'Celebration Edition' enhances the car's striking appearance. We are positive that the 'Celebration Edition' will delight the customers who desire to make the best of every ground. With the launch of GLC 'Celebration Edition', Mercedes-Benz celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Indian customers."

The special GLC Celebration Edition comes with LED logo projector, exterior mirror housing, sports pedal, Garmin map pilot SD card, high-sheen chromed trim and rear trim strip in chrome which compliments the chrome exterior elements and enhances the sporty rear look.



(Mercedes-AMG GLC Interiors)

Folger added, "Ever since its launch, the GLC has won several hearts and minds and remains a key product in our diversified portfolio. We have seen a growing penchant for luxury SUVs amongst the luxury car customers in India and the GLC is a vital addition to our product offering. GLC has cemented Mercedes-Benz's strong presence in the luxury SUV segment in India and has emerged as the highest selling SUV in the portfolio. With the launch of the 'Celebration Edition', we are confident of remaining the first choice for customers, who desire a sporty and luxury SUV, with class leading performance and uncompromised safety features. We expect the GLC to remain our key volume driver and we are glad that our product strategy has been working well."

Launched last year, the prices for the 2016 GLC luxury SUV starts at ₹ 50.9 lakh for the petrol version, and goes up to ₹ 50.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Pune) for the diesel variant. Under the hood, the GLC gets both petrol and diesel engines. The GLC 220d comes with a 2143cc four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out maximum power of 170bhp and maximum torque of 400 Nm. The GLC 300 petrol gets a 1991cc four-cylinder unit tuned for 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel drive function. The GLC luxury SUV comes as a CBU and pits against the likes of Audi Q5 and BMW X3 in India.

