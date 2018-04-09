Mercedes-Benz To Launch S-Class Electric Latest By 2022

Yes! Electric vehicles are coming to fore in a big way and Mercedes-Benz has already planned for the same. With its electric brand 'EQ' already in place, the German company has confirmed that things and plans are in place for electrification of the fleet and this also includes the flagship model, the S-Class sedan. Speaking to a British motoring magazine, Michael Kelz, chief engineer, Mercedes-Benz said that the S-Class electric will be launched as a separate, brand new model instead of being offered as a variant in the S-Class range. In fact, it will carry the company's EQ branding and Mercedes-Benz has already reserved the rights to names such as EQ A, EQ C and the EQ S. We believe that the S-Class electric could be called the EQ S.

(Mercedes-Benz will launch the S-Class electric as a separate model under the company's EQ range)

The current MRA platform that the S-Class uses, has a provision for a using a hybrid engine powertrain but not a fully electric powertrain. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz will use a new modular platform for the S-Class electric, called the MEA. Regular internal combustion engine platforms are low-bodied and are difficult to convert to a fully electric powertrain. The new MEA platform will have short overhangs at the front and rear and longer wheelbases in order to house the electric powertrain.

"Daimler also flipped the switch in the field of electric mobility long ago: Mercedes-Benz will offer at least one electrified version in each segment by 2022. Smart is already completely electric in North America and the changeover will take place in Europe by 2020. "At the same time, we are electrifying our vans, trucks and buses. And we have many more plans - also going beyond our products," said Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

So Mercedes-Benz's plan for introducing a fully electric luxury car sits well with Dieter Zetsche's words as well.

