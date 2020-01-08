New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz To Launch EQ Electric Sub-Brand In India

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQ brand in the country on January 14, 2020. The EQ is Mercedes' electric vehicle arm, which has models like the EQC electric SUV.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be the first model to be launched from the EQ sub-brand

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQ sub-brand will be launched in India on Jan 14, 2020
  • Mercedes-Benz plans to electrify all its models by 2025
  • Total 130 variants will be electrified by 2025

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that it will launch its EQ electric brand in India on 14 January, 2020. The EQ oversees the electric car portfolio of Mercedes-Benz and has models such as the EQC electric SUV in its line-up. Could this mean that we will see the launch of EQC in India this year? Well, it is too early to say. But considering January itself will see the launch of two electric SUVs in the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV and with the launch of the Audi e-Tron confirmed too, it wouldn't be a stretch to expect Mercedes to launch the EQC this year, which was the first production electric model from Mercedes-Benz.

(The Mercedes-Benz EQC could be launched in India in 2020, probably)

Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQC is a dual motor setup, which includes one motor for the front axle and one for the rear. This makes the EQC an all-wheel-drive SUV or as Mercedes likes to call it, a 4Matic. The EQC's motors are powered by an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery, that helps the motors produce a combined 300 kW (402 bhp) of peak power and 765 Nm of peak torque. The new EQC gets an all-electric range of around 400 km with a quick charge option on the SUV too.

By 2022, Mercedes-Benz is aiming for complete electrification of its entire model line-up, especially in developed markets with total of 130 variants. These variants will include 48-volt on-board electrical system with EQ Boost to plug-in-hybrids to all-electric vehicles with battery or fuel cell. Mercedes-Benz believes that the unit sales of BEVs or battery electric vehicles are set to increase to 15-25 percent of total unit sales by 2025, depending on individual customer preferences and the development of the public infrastructure.

