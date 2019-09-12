Mercedes-Benz To Launch Cx Nxt Connectivity Solutions In India

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to introduce connectivity on all its cars in India. The company calls it Cx Nxt and it will be launched in India on October 1, 2019. Cx Nxt will be all about redefining the consumer experience for Mercedes-Benz car owners, a space that it's been rewarded for with multiple J.D Power awards. While details are scarce about what Mercedes-Benz will offer, one thing is very clear that this will offer the customers a connected car-like experience. Mercedes-Benz India says that Cx Nxt will 'revolutionise customers' experience' and that hints at an all-round connected experience with the car.

From what we can understand, Cx Nxt will be an app based connectivity solution which new and existing customers will be able to use. As is the case with most connected car solutions, in today's day, the Cx Nxt is expected to provide the customers seamless connectivity with its cars and with features like geo-fencing, service appointment, trip analysis, live location service and more. Of course you will be able to even check the health of your car and also the driver behaviour.

Mercedes-Benz already has connected solutions for its customers across the globe and this includes 'mbrace' and even 'Mercedes me'. The Cx Nxt will feature new and exciting technological advancements from the company and we think it will be India-specific too. But Mercedes-Benz hasn't revealed anything yet and we wait to find out what exactly Cx Nxt is all about.

