New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz To Launch Cx Nxt Connectivity Solutions In India

Mercedes-Benz will launch the Cx Nxt connectivity solution on October 1, 2019

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to introduce connectivity on all its cars in India. The company calls it Cx Nxt and it will be launched in India on October 1, 2019. Cx Nxt will be all about redefining the consumer experience for Mercedes-Benz car owners, a space that it's been rewarded for with multiple J.D Power awards. While details are scarce about what Mercedes-Benz will offer, one thing is very clear that this will offer the customers a connected car-like experience. Mercedes-Benz India says that Cx Nxt will 'revolutionise customers' experience' and that hints at an all-round connected experience with the car.

From what we can understand, Cx Nxt will be an app based connectivity solution which new and existing customers will be able to use. As is the case with most connected car solutions, in today's day, the Cx Nxt is expected to provide the customers seamless connectivity with its cars and with features like geo-fencing, service appointment, trip analysis, live location service and more. Of course you will be able to even check the health of your car and also the driver behaviour.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

GLA

CLA

GLS

E-Class

C-Class

V-Class

S-Class

GLE

CLS

GLC

A-Class

E-Class All-Terrain

B-Class

0 Comments

Mercedes-Benz already has connected solutions for its customers across the globe and this includes 'mbrace' and even 'Mercedes me'. The Cx Nxt will feature new and exciting technological advancements from the company and we think it will be India-specific too. But Mercedes-Benz hasn't revealed anything  yet and we wait to find out what exactly Cx Nxt is all about. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz
GLA

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 38.39 - 45.84 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 37.67 - 43.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1.04 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 68.09 - 86.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.33 - 57.76 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.6 - 1.65 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 79.48 - 92.5 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 61.74 - 66.98 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 33.12 - 34.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 88.74 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 35.77 - 37.25 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 Launch Live Blog; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 Launch Live Blog; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales
Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities