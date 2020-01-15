New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz To Launch 10+ Products In India In 2020

2020 is likely to see Mercedes-Benz introduce a range of new and updated SUVs in India, including new-gen GLE, GLS and GLA SUVs. The carmaker is will also launch its first electric car, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, again an SUV.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE will be the first model to be launched by the carmaker

Highlights

  • The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE will be the first model to arrive
  • Mercedes-Benz will also launch its first EV, the EQC in April 2020
  • The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS and GLA are also likely to be launched

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching over 10 new and updated models in India this year. The carmaker, which retained its no.1 position in the luxury car segment in India has planned for a strong product offensive for 2020, and there are a lot of new exciting models coming our way. The Stuttgart-based carmaker's first product to go on sale in India will be the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE, which is slated to be launched on January 28, 2020. However, the company recently also showcased its first-ever electric SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, in India, and that is slated to be launched in April 2020.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC, the carmaker's first electric car, will come to India in April this year

Among other expected cars that are coming to India, Mercedes-Benz is also likely to bring the new the third-generation GLS SUV, which was showcased last April at the New York Auto Show. We have already driven the SUV, and to simply put, the 3rd gen Mercedes-Benz GLS is the S-Class of SUVs. It is bigger, better, bolder, and way more capable than the car it replaces. We are also likely to see the launch of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA, which was unveiled last month in December 2019. Like the other new-gen SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, the GLA too has gone through a major makeover and gets a more coupe-like design and a cabin in line with the current Mercedes line-up.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS will also be coming to India this year

We are also likely to see a bunch of models joining the Mercedes-AMG line-up in India in 2020. While we are yet to get any confirmation on the upcoming AMG models, the updated Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, which was showcased in July last year could certainly be among them. And same can be said the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 that was showcased at the LA Auto Show in November 2019.

We are likely to get more information about Mercedes-Benz India's upcoming models as the year progresses, so keep watching this space for more information.

