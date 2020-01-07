Mercedes-Benz To Go Carbon Neutral By 2039

Mercedes-Benz has been at the top of its game for the past 9 years. The company has managed record growths in these years and for the past 4 years has been at the number one spot in the luxury car space. So, what's next? At CES 2020, Mercedes-Benz announced that it will go carbon neutral by 2039 and this basically means that the company wants all its passenger cars to be 'carbon-neutral' by 2039 and for electric or hybrid cars to make up 50 per cent of its passenger car sales by 2030.

Giving the Keynote address at CES 2020, Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG said, "For us, step one is reducing our CO2 footprint: we've started that under the headline of "Ambition 2039". We're aiming at carbon-neutral vehicle production, growing the share of electric vehicles sold and, finally, having a carbon-neutral new passenger car fleet by 2039. We want to address this in a holistic way. That includes driving our suppliers and partners to comply with our objective of carbon neutrality."

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG said that by the end of 2022, all plants in Europe will be carbon-neutral run on renewable energy

The company is also looking at conservation of natural resources and soon that too will be a goal to achieve. Ola said, "By 2030, our car production plants are set to reduce the energy they consume by more than 40% per vehicle. Today, our plants in Jawor, Poland, as well as in Hambach, France, already run entirely on renewable energy. By the end of 2022, all plants in Europe will be carbon-neutral run on renewable energy. By 2030, our factories will also reduce waste per vehicle by more than 40%."

This by no way means that there will be fewer cars produced or designed. Producing better cars is the solution and Mercedes-Benz will use the decoupling approach to achieve this goal. Decoupling the Mercedes way, however, means that it will be decoupling volume growth from resource consumption. According to Ola there are three main levers for this, " Reduce, reuse, recycle - with the ultimate goal of fully closing the loop, from value chain to value cycle. Nature is and remains our greatest teacher. Nature has perfect cycles: nothing's wasted. This attitude also sets the bar for the way we want to do our business."

The company showcased this concept in the form of the Vision AVTR, which takes sustainability to new levels through a fully recyclable battery, which is based on an organic cell chemistry and doesn't need materials like nickel or cobalt.

