Mercedes-Benz Teases New Maybach Vision Concept Ahead Of Pebble Beach Debut

It was in August last year, when Mercedes-Benz surprised everyone at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and the world around with its Maybach Vision 6 Concept. Almost a year later, Mercedes-Benz has teased yet another video, but this time it is the new Maybach Vision Concept in its convertible version. The new Maybach Vision Concept from the Mercedes-Maybach stable will debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and is a toned down version of the previous Maybach Vision Concept. The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance begins from August 20 and will feature some of the most exotic luxury vehicles from around the world.



Also Read: Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept Revealed

The new Maybach Vision Concept gets a shimmering blue finish, a change from the red body colour tone of the Maybach Vision 6 Concept. However, the German-car makers have not revealed any details for their upcoming Vision Concept and expect it to the same powertrain as the Maybach Vision 6 Concept. The new Maybach Vision will most likely get the same electric motor for each wheel that produces a total of 727 bhp. While the Maybach Vision 6 Concept can go from standstill to 100kmph in under four seconds, it has an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

As mentioned previously, Mercedes-Benz has not revealed any details for the new Maybach Vision Concept, but reports suggest that it will take design cues from the previous Maybach Vision 6 Concept. How will it look from inside/outside, what will power the Vision is a mystery and all we can do is wait with bated breath for August 20.



Watch the teaser video here:

