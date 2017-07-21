Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out The 300,000th Unit Of The G-Class SUV

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is nothing less than an icon, a legend. Recently, the company rolled out the 300,000th unit of the G-Class of the Magna Steyr facility in Austria. The G-Class or Gelandenwagen made its debut in 1979 and went on to become a one of the most loved SUVs over the years. The 300,000th unit was a G 500 model in design Mauritius colour. The interiors were done in black leather with blue contrast stitching. The car also had the optional Off-road package including 16-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres, roof-rack and other equipment. This particular combination was selected by all the G-Class fans from across the world, where they voted on the Facebook page of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

(Mercedes-Benz rolls out 300,000th unit of the G-Class SUV)

"The G-Class has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979. Today our off-road icon is more successful than ever. The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone. The team which has contributed substantially to this success includes employees who have been part of the story of the G-Class for 38 years. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class," explains Dr Gunnar Guntheke, head of the off-road product group at Mercedes-Benz.

(Mercedes-Benz rolls out 300,000th unit of the G-Class SUV)

The sales of the G-Class have grown constantly since 2009. The best year was 2016, where the company sold almost 20,000 units of the G-Class in one year. Mercedes-Benz says that the new G-Class has achieved a sales record every year since 2012.