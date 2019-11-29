Mercedes-Benz Rolls Off 500000th Unit Of The S-Class

Mercedes-Benz's 500,000th current-generation S-Class saloon rolled off the production line at the company's Sindelfingen plant. The current model of the Mercedes-Benz flagship has been produced in Sindelfingen for the global market since 2013. For all those years, the S-Class has been the benchmark sedan in its class and there's no doubt that it is the best-selling luxury saloon worldwide. Since the market launch of the 220 model in 1951, around four million S-Class Saloon models have been delivered to customers worldwide. China is the biggest market of all: more than every third model is sold there.

Many new technologies are initially tested as part of pilot projects during the production of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. In 2017, for example, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class was the first vehicle to drive off the line autonomously during a pilot trial.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 1.6 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Mercedes-Benz launched the S-Class facelift in India earlier this year

Michael Bauer Head of Production at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant, said, "In each of the 500,000 S-Class models there is a large portion of heart and soul from the entire Sindelfingen team. The many years of experience and the specialist knowledge of our employees have made a decisive contribution to this production success."

It's not just the car but the production facility that also matters in the making of this luxury saloon. The S-Class production is characterised by manifold digital technologies: state-of-the art data transmission and the latest hardware solutions facilitate the paperless factory. Mobile devices support the workers in individual work steps. Every vehicle can be located at all times in a virtual representation of the factory and things are getting better at the factory with every passing day. The Sindelfingen plant is the lead factory for the production of the S- and E-Class model series. Going forward, this will also be the location for the production of electric vehicles of the new EQ product and technology brand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.