Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQ Silver Arrow Concept At Pebble Beach

The one-seater EQ Silver Arrow pays homage to the successful record-breaking W 125 car from 1937.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrows Concept makes 738 bhp from an electric motor

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQ Silver Arrow show car at the Monterey Car Week. The one-seater EQ Silver Arrow pays homage to the successful record-breaking W 125 car from 1937. The streamlined silhouette of the 5.3-metre long and one-meter shallow one-seater vehicle looks absolutely gorgeous and futuristic. The show car's body structure is made of carbon fibre. The multiple layers of paintwork in Alubeam Silver appear like liquid metal on the surface, representing the polar opposites of design: hot and cold. Functional attachment parts such as the front splitter are made of carbon fibre. The side skirts also feature a lighting strip and the large, recessed EQ lettering in front of the rear wheels. Other highlights include the driver's cockpit, which can be folded forwards, and the partially free-standing multi-spoke wheels. The non-rotating hub caps and the partial trim on the wheels are other stylish highlights. The 168 spokes per wheel are made of lightweight aluminium and painted a rose gold colour, which is also a signature of the EQ brand.

(The EQ Silver Arrow Concept's body structure is made of carbon fibre)

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG, said, "Over 80 years ago, the historic Silver Arrows demonstrated that Mercedes-Benz was a pioneer when it came to speed, thanks, among other things, to their streamlined shape. The EQ Silver Arrow show car draws on that legacy. Intended for acceleration and driving pleasure, it embodies progressive luxury and provides an insight into the future of our design. As a result, the show car drives the design idiom of our new EQ product and technology brand to the top."

The EQ Silver Arrow has slick 255/25 R 24 tyres at the front and 305/25 R 26 tyres at the rear. Tyre partner Pirelli has embossed a star pattern on the tread. The rear diffuser is reminiscent of motorsports with two extendible rear spoilers that act as an air brake by increasing the wind resistance when deceleration is desired.

(The Mercedes EQ SIlver Arrow Concept's cockpit gets a large projection surface for the panoramic screen)

The interior of the EQ Silver Arrow combines timeless aesthetic appeal with a futuristic vision. When the driver's cockpit is folded forward, it provides a view of the surprisingly wide interior. There's Saddle Brown genuine leather on the seat and steering wheel, brushed aluminium throughout the interior and solid walnut with darker coniferous wood pinstripes on the floor. It also gets high-tech solutions such as the large projection surface for the panoramic screen and innovative user experience solutions such as the virtual race option represent the EQ's visionary character.

The driver of the EQ Silver Arrow is encompassed by a large panoramic screen on which a 3D image of the surroundings is projected from behind. As an indicator of future possible charging technologies, the lane of the roadway on which inductive charging is possible is superimposed onto the screen. With the help of artificial intelligence, it is possible to engage in a virtual race against historic or present Silver Arrow racing cars. A virtual racetrack is superimposed onto the real roadway via the panoramic screen and the driver sees their opponent either ahead of them or behind them as a "ghost." The Virtual Race Coach assistance function helps one improve driving skills by giving instructions during the race.

(The EQ Silver Arrow Concept has a usable capacity of 80 kwh enabling a range of over 402 km)

The driver can use the touchscreen on the steering wheel to select programs such as Comfort, Sport and Sport+, which offer different driving characteristics. Sound settings can also be configured here: choices include the sound of a current Formula 1 Silver Arrow or a Mercedes-AMG V8 engine.

Of course, the EQ Silver Arrow is an electric vehicle with an output of 738 bhp. The thin rechargeable battery in the underbody has a usable capacity of approximately 80 kWh and enables an approximate range of over 402 kmph. Side air vents help to cool the battery.

